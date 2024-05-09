Manel Kape vs Muhammad Mokaev joins UFC 304 fight card

The flyweight bout between Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev has been added to the UFC 304 fight card. The MMA event airs live from Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27.

Manel Kape (19-6) is riding a four-fight winning streak. In his previous outing last September, the 30-year-old defeated Felipe dos Santos by unanimous decision. The Luanda, Angola native was set to face old rival Matheus Nicolau in the rescheduled rematch this past April, but withdrew due to rib injury.

Manchester-based Muhammad Mokaev (12-0, 1 NC) makes his second Octagon apperance for the year. The undefeated 23-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Alex Perez last time out in March.

The fight was announced by Mokaev via post on X. The promotion is yet to officially confirm the matchup.

With the addition of Kape vs Mokaev, the current UFC 304 lineup looks as the following: