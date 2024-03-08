Subscribe
Matheus Nicolau vs Manel Kape 2 rescheduled to headline UFC event in April

Manel Kape vs Matheus Nicolau rematch headlines UFC Vegas 91

By Parviz Iskenderov
Flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape have a new date set for their rematch. The bout headlines UFC Fight Night live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27 aka UFC Vegas 91.

Kape and Nicolau first met in March 2021. The latter came out with the win by split decision.

The pair was expected to square off in the rematch co-headlining UFC Vegas 84 in January. The fight fell off after Kape missed weight.

Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) is looking to return to the win column. Brazil’s 31-year-old was KO’d by Brandon Royval in the first round last April, which snapped his six-fight winning streak.

Manel Kape (19-6) won four fights in a row. In his previous outing last September at UFC 293, the 30-year-old native of Angola defeated Felipe dos Santos by unanimous decision.

The fight was first reported by MMA Mania. The contest is yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

With the addition of Nicolau vs Kape 2, the current UFC Vegas 91 lineup looks as the following:

  • Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau, flyweight
  • Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva, women’s flyweight
  • Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gabriel Benitez, lightweight
  • James Llontop vs. Gabriel Green, lightweight
  • Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz, heavyweight
  • Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak, lightweight
  • Caio Machado vs. Don’Tale Mayes, heavyweight
  • Joel Alvarez vs. Mateusz Rebecki, lightweight
  • Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na, women’s flyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

