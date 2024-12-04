Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas rematch moved to headline UFC Vegas 101

The rematch between Amanda Ribas and Mackenzie Dern headlines the first UFC Fight Night of 2025 aka UFC Vegas 101. The event takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on January 11.

The pair first met in October 2019 in Tampa, FL. Ribas won the fight by unanimous decision.

The rematch was initially expected to be featured on the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley in Tampa, FL on December 14. However, the matchup was moved to a new date for an undisclosed reason.

Mackenzie Dern (14-5) is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Loopy Godinez in August. With the victory, the 31-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona, bounced back from two defeats in a row.

Amanda Ribas (13-5) looks to return to winning ways. The 31-year-old from Brazil lost her previous fight in March by unanimous decision to Rose Namajunas.

The change was reported by MMA Mania. The promotion has yet to formally confirm the shift.

The current UFC Vegas 101 lineup is as follows: