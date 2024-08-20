Subscribe
HomeUFC

Amanda Ribas vs Mackenzie Dern 2 set for UFC Fight Night Tampa in December

Amanda Ribas vs Mackenzie Dern rematch lands on final UFC Fight Night for 2024

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

A strawweight rematch between No.7 Amanda Ribas and No. 8 Mackenzie Dern has been reportedly set for UFC Fight Night on December 14 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. The pair first met in October 2019 at the same venue, where Ribas came out on top via unanimous decision.

In her previous outing in March, Brazil’s 30-year-old Amanda Ribas (13-5) dropped a unanimous decision against Rose Namajunas after three rounds at flyweight. 31-year-old Mackenzie Dern (14-5) of Phoenix, Arizona is fresh off the win by UD against Loopy Godinez in August.

The promotion’s return to Tampa, FL with its final UFC Fight Night for 2024 was announced at the end of the recent UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya PPV card in Perth, Australia. The Ribas vs Dern rematch was first reported by AgFight, but is yet to be formally confirmed.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.