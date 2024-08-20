Amanda Ribas vs Mackenzie Dern 2 set for UFC Fight Night Tampa in December

A strawweight rematch between No.7 Amanda Ribas and No. 8 Mackenzie Dern has been reportedly set for UFC Fight Night on December 14 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. The pair first met in October 2019 at the same venue, where Ribas came out on top via unanimous decision.

In her previous outing in March, Brazil’s 30-year-old Amanda Ribas (13-5) dropped a unanimous decision against Rose Namajunas after three rounds at flyweight. 31-year-old Mackenzie Dern (14-5) of Phoenix, Arizona is fresh off the win by UD against Loopy Godinez in August.

The promotion’s return to Tampa, FL with its final UFC Fight Night for 2024 was announced at the end of the recent UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya PPV card in Perth, Australia. The Ribas vs Dern rematch was first reported by AgFight, but is yet to be formally confirmed.