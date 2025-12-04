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Luan Medeiros vs Hugo Macias tops MVP Fight Week Showcase 2

MVP Showcase 2 is held during Paul vs Joshua Fight Week, alongside Open Workouts

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Boxing referee Massimo Montanini raises Luan Medeiros' hand after his win in the ring
Referee Massimo Montanini raises Luan Medeiros' hand after his win over Tony Aguilar at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on June 7, 2025. Photo by Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

The bout between Luan Medeiros and Hugo Macias headlines MVP Showcase 2, held during the Paul vs Joshua Open Workouts on Tuesday, December 16. The three-fight card airs live on YouTube from LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

Brazilian national champion Medeiros (6-0, 4 KOs) and Mexico’s Macias (7-1-1, 5 KOs) face off in a six-round lightweight bout.

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30-year-old Medeiros won his previous fight in June by unanimous decision over Tony Aguilar, marking his successful U.S. debut at MVP 13 in Orlando. 32-year-old Macias is coming off a fourth-round stoppage victory over Cosme Jose Rivera Figueroa in September.

Also on the card is a six-round bantamweight matchup between Shannon Courtenay (9-3, 3 KOs) and Jessica Radtke Maltez (2-2-2).

England’s 32-year-old former champion Courtenay returned to the ring in March, scoring a points decision over Bec Connolly. 40-year-old Maltez, from Waconia, Minnesota, defeated Isis Sio by unanimous decision in September.

Additionally, Jocelyn Camarillo (5-0) and Yazmin Martinez Jimenez (3-2-2, 1 KO) meet in a four-round light flyweight bout.

21-year-old Camarillo of Indio, California, won her previous fight in August by unanimous decision against Agustina Solange Vazquez. Mexico’s 24-year-old Jimenez fought Perla Bazaldua to a split draw in October.

MVP Showcase 2, along with the Paul vs Joshua Open Workouts, airs live on Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix Sports’ YouTube channels.

The fight week in Miami culminates on Friday, December 19, with a heavyweight clash between Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, and former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) of the UK. The two fighters clash live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center.

The three-fight MVP Showcase 2 card is as follows:

  • Luan Medeiros (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Hugo Macias (7-1-1, 5 KOs), lightweight
  • Shannon Courtenay (9-3, 3 KOs) vs. Jessica Radtke Maltez (2-2-2), bantamweight
  • Jocelyn Camarillo (5-0) vs. Yazmin Martinez Jimenez (3-2-2, 1 KO), light flyweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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