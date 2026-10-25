Lomachenko plans return at ‘natural weight’, aims for undisputed title

Three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko of Ukraine looks to make another run at becoming undisputed champion. The 38-year-old plans to return at super featherweight, which he calls his natural weight.

Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) was last in action in May 2024 in Perth, Australia, where he defeated George Kambosos Jr. by unanimous decision to claim the vacant IBF lightweight title.

He was then expected to face Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who held the WBA lightweight title at the time, but the fight did not materialize.

A year later, Lomachenko announced his retirement from boxing.

This past May, it was reported that he was planning to return this fall.

During an interview on Saturday at the Navarrete vs Foster event in San Antonio, Lomachenko was asked what made him decide to return to the ring.

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‘135 is not my natural weight’

“One day when I wake up, I think now I’m 38 years old and we need to try one more time be undisputed champion. Because if it will be then I will 40 or 41 years old, it will be too late. That’s why I make a decision back.”

When asked why he did not fight Gervonta Davis and instead announced his retirement, Lomachenko said, “Because you know, I’m tired from boxing and this weight class is 135 is not my natural weight and now I am back. But I’m back in the 130 – in my natural weight class. That’s why I’m ready.”

“Yes, I want [to fight for title at 130 lbs]. Yes,” he said.

“I will check [how I feel] in next year. Maybe in next year I will fight and I will check my condition.”

Champions at 130 lbs

O’Shaquie Foster (26-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, defeated Mexico’s Emanuel Navarrete (40-3-1, 33 KOs) by unanimous decision to unify three titles at 130 lbs. He retained his WBC title and claimed the IBF and WBO titles.

The WBA title is currently held by Anthony Cacace (25-1, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland.

With the interview taking place before the Foster vs Navarrete fight, Lomachenko was asked whether he wanted to face the winner.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he said. “Yes, of course.”

Discussing his two-year layoff, Lomachenko said, “Look, during the preparation it looks like very good, but nobody knows what happened after 1 month more or 2 months preparation. We’ll see. But right now everything good.”

‘My main goal and my dream’

In May 2023, Lomachenko challenged Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight title but fell short by unanimous decision.

“Yes, it’s my goal [to become undisputed]. It’s my dream. Then I came in a professional boxing, it was my main goal and my dream. That’s why I’m back and now I’m follow this.”

Further details on Lomachenko’s return are expected to follow in the coming weeks.