Lomachenko set to return to the ring this fall

Vasiliy Lomachenko is expected to end his retirement and return to the ring. According to ESPN, his manager Egis Klimas said, “We are working on his comeback this fall.”

Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) last fought a year ago in Perth, where he stopped George Kambosos Jr. in the 11th round. With the victory, the three-division world champion from Ukraine regained the IBF lightweight title. Shortly after the win, the 38-year-old announced his retirement.

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West Covina’s Raymond Muratalla (23-0, 17 KOs), who at that time held the interim IBF lightweight title, was elevated to full champion and successfully defended his belt in January with a decision win over Andy Cruz.

Reigning WBO champion at 135 lbs Abdullah Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, is scheduled to defend his title against Joe Cordina on July 4 in Cleveland.

The division’s WBA and WBC titles are currently vacant.

Lomachenko’s return is expected to see him compete as a free agent, as his Top Rank contract expired on May 12.

Further details are expected to follow shortly.