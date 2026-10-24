Live results: Dalton Smith defends WBC title against Alberto Puello

Dalton Smith faces Alberto Puello tonight (Saturday, October 24) at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England.

The contest features British unbeaten WBC super lightweight champion Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) against two-time world champion Puello (24-1, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Sheffield native Smith, 29, makes the first defense of the belt he claimed against Subriel Matias in January.

Las Vegas-based southpaw Puello, 32, looks to once again become a champion, having previously held the WBA and WBC titles at 140 lbs.

A day before the event, both fighters weighed in at 139.6 lbs.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The undercard includes:

Giorgio Visioli (11-0, 6 KOs) of Guildford, Surrey, and Maxi Hughes (29-9-2, 6 KOs) of Rossington, Yorkshire, clash in the co-feature for the vacant WBC International Silver lightweight title.

Britain’s Leo Atang (8-0, 7 KOs) faces Argentina’s Jonathan Exequiel Vergara (9-4, 5 KOs) at heavyweight.

Shannon Ryan (11-1, 2 KOs) and Emma Dolan (9-1, 1 KO) battle at super flyweight, with Ryan’s Commonwealth and IBF intercontinental titles and Dolan’s British title on the line.

Smith vs Puello live blog October 24, 2026 12:01 AM EDT Final Face-Off The live blog will cover the main card results. The prelim results will be added as the main card gets underway.



Watch Smith and Puello’s final weigh-in face-off below.

Smith vs Puello results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

Dalton Smith vs. Alberto Puello

Giorgio Visioli vs. Maxi Hughes

Leo Atang vs. Jonathan Exequiel Vergara

Shannon Ryan vs. Emma Dolan

Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. BST)

Edward Hardy vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz

Divine Omojor vs. Goran Kozul

Chris Mulunda vs. Harley Collison

Joe Hayden vs. Will Harrison