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Live results: Dalton Smith defends WBC title against Alberto Puello

Dalton Smith defends his WBC super lightweight title against former two-time world champion Alberto Puello in Sheffield, England

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Dalton Smith faces Alberto Puello tonight (Saturday, October 24) at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England.

  • The contest features British unbeaten WBC super lightweight champion Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) against two-time world champion Puello (24-1, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.
  • Sheffield native Smith, 29, makes the first defense of the belt he claimed against Subriel Matias in January.
  • Las Vegas-based southpaw Puello, 32, looks to once again become a champion, having previously held the WBA and WBC titles at 140 lbs.
  • A day before the event, both fighters weighed in at 139.6 lbs.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The undercard includes:

  • Giorgio Visioli (11-0, 6 KOs) of Guildford, Surrey, and Maxi Hughes (29-9-2, 6 KOs) of Rossington, Yorkshire, clash in the co-feature for the vacant WBC International Silver lightweight title.
  • Britain’s Leo Atang (8-0, 7 KOs) faces Argentina’s Jonathan Exequiel Vergara (9-4, 5 KOs) at heavyweight.
  • Shannon Ryan (11-1, 2 KOs) and Emma Dolan (9-1, 1 KO) battle at super flyweight, with Ryan’s Commonwealth and IBF intercontinental titles and Dolan’s British title on the line.

Smith vs Puello live blog

Final Face-Off

The live blog will cover the main card results. The prelim results will be added as the main card gets underway.

Watch Smith and Puello’s final weigh-in face-off below.

Smith vs Puello results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

  • Dalton Smith vs. Alberto Puello
  • Giorgio Visioli vs. Maxi Hughes
  • Leo Atang vs. Jonathan Exequiel Vergara
  • Shannon Ryan vs. Emma Dolan

Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. BST)

  • Edward Hardy vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz
  • Divine Omojor vs. Goran Kozul
  • Chris Mulunda vs. Harley Collison
  • Joe Hayden vs. Will Harrison
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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