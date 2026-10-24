Live results: Emanuel Navarrete faces O’Shaquie Foster in title unification

Emanuel Navarrete and O’Shaquie Foster meet tonight (Saturday, October 24) at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to unify three super featherweight titles.
- Mexico’s three-division world champion Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs) holds the unified WBO and IBF 130-pound titles. He brings both belts to the ring for the first time after stopping Eduardo Nunez in February.
- Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, is the long-reigning WBC champion. He puts his title on the line for the sixth time following a decision victory over Raymond Ford in May.
- Navarrete, 31, stands 5’7″ tall, while Foster, 33, is 5’8.5″. Both have a 72″ reach.
- A day before the event, they weighed in at 130 lbs and 129.8 lbs, respectively.
- At the final press conference, both expressed confidence in victory.
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
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The undercard includes:
- Featherweight bout between Albert Gonzalez (18-0, 11 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California, and Edward Vazquez (20-3, 6 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas.
- Super lightweight contest between Detroit’s former title challenger Frank Martin (19-1-1, 13 KOs) and Morocco’s Tarik Zaina (18-3-1, 12 KOs).
- Lghtweight matchup between Deric “Scooter” Davis (12-0, 10 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, and Uruguay’s Joaquin Silva Faccio (18-7-1, 1 KO).
LA’s Steven Navarro (9-1, 6 KOs) missed weight, and his bantamweight bout against former amateur rival Emanuel Moreno (13-0, 3 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas, has been canceled.
Navarrete vs Foster live blog
Final Face-Off
Watch Navarrete and Foster face off at the weigh-in one last time ahead of their bout.
Navarrete vs Foster results
Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Emanuel Navarrete vs. O’Shaquie Foster
- Albert Gonzalez vs. Edward Vazquez
- Frank Martin vs. Tarik Zaina
- Deric Davis vs. Joaquin Silva Faccio
Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT)
- Daniel Cortez III vs. Joshua Montoya
- Samuel Contreras vs. Oscar Pedroza Padilla
- Joseph Almajdi vs. Miqal Dolphus
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