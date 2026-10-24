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Live results: Emanuel Navarrete faces O’Shaquie Foster in title unification

Emanuel Navarrete and O'Shaquie Foster square off in a three-belt super featherweight championship unification bout

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Emanuel Navarrete and O’Shaquie Foster meet tonight (Saturday, October 24) at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to unify three super featherweight titles.

  • Mexico’s three-division world champion Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs) holds the unified WBO and IBF 130-pound titles. He brings both belts to the ring for the first time after stopping Eduardo Nunez in February.
  • Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, is the long-reigning WBC champion. He puts his title on the line for the sixth time following a decision victory over Raymond Ford in May.
  • Navarrete, 31, stands 5’7″ tall, while Foster, 33, is 5’8.5″. Both have a 72″ reach.
  • A day before the event, they weighed in at 130 lbs and 129.8 lbs, respectively.
  • At the final press conference, both expressed confidence in victory.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

  • Featherweight bout between Albert Gonzalez (18-0, 11 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California, and Edward Vazquez (20-3, 6 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas.
  • Super lightweight contest between Detroit’s former title challenger Frank Martin (19-1-1, 13 KOs) and Morocco’s Tarik Zaina (18-3-1, 12 KOs).
  • Lghtweight matchup between Deric “Scooter” Davis (12-0, 10 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, and Uruguay’s Joaquin Silva Faccio (18-7-1, 1 KO).

LA’s Steven Navarro (9-1, 6 KOs) missed weight, and his bantamweight bout against former amateur rival Emanuel Moreno (13-0, 3 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas, has been canceled.

Final Face-Off

Watch Navarrete and Foster face off at the weigh-in one last time ahead of their bout.

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Emanuel Navarrete vs. O’Shaquie Foster
  • Albert Gonzalez vs. Edward Vazquez
  • Frank Martin vs. Tarik Zaina
  • Deric Davis vs. Joaquin Silva Faccio

Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT)

  • Daniel Cortez III vs. Joshua Montoya
  • Samuel Contreras vs. Oscar Pedroza Padilla
  • Joseph Almajdi vs. Miqal Dolphus
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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