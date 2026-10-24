Live results: Emanuel Navarrete faces O’Shaquie Foster in title unification

Emanuel Navarrete and O’Shaquie Foster meet tonight (Saturday, October 24) at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to unify three super featherweight titles.

Mexico’s three-division world champion Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs) holds the unified WBO and IBF 130-pound titles. He brings both belts to the ring for the first time after stopping Eduardo Nunez in February.

Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, is the long-reigning WBC champion. He puts his title on the line for the sixth time following a decision victory over Raymond Ford in May.

Navarrete, 31, stands 5’7″ tall, while Foster, 33, is 5’8.5″. Both have a 72″ reach.

A day before the event, they weighed in at 130 lbs and 129.8 lbs, respectively.

At the final press conference, both expressed confidence in victory.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

Featherweight bout between Albert Gonzalez (18-0, 11 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California, and Edward Vazquez (20-3, 6 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas.

Super lightweight contest between Detroit’s former title challenger Frank Martin (19-1-1, 13 KOs) and Morocco’s Tarik Zaina (18-3-1, 12 KOs).

Lghtweight matchup between Deric “Scooter” Davis (12-0, 10 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, and Uruguay’s Joaquin Silva Faccio (18-7-1, 1 KO).

LA’s Steven Navarro (9-1, 6 KOs) missed weight, and his bantamweight bout against former amateur rival Emanuel Moreno (13-0, 3 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas, has been canceled.

Navarrete vs Foster live blog October 24, 2026 12:02 AM EDT Final Face-Off Watch Navarrete and Foster face off at the weigh-in one last time ahead of their bout.

Navarrete vs Foster results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Emanuel Navarrete vs. O’Shaquie Foster

Albert Gonzalez vs. Edward Vazquez

Frank Martin vs. Tarik Zaina

Deric Davis vs. Joaquin Silva Faccio

Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT)

Daniel Cortez III vs. Joshua Montoya

Samuel Contreras vs. Oscar Pedroza Padilla

Joseph Almajdi vs. Miqal Dolphus