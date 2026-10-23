BKFC Clearwater live results: Ryan Reber faces Justin Street

BKFC Fight Night: Reber vs Street airs live tonight (Friday, October 23) from OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida.
- The main event is a bantamweight bout between former title challenger Ryan Reber (8-2) of Pinellas Park, Florida, and Justin Street (4-2) of Livonia, Michigan.
- Reber, 39, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Joshua Oxendine at the previous event in Clearwater in April.
- Street, 33, defeated Ronny Hauser by fourth-round TKO at BKFC Hammond in June.
How to watch: Live on Prime Video at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
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The card also includes:
- The bantamweight co-main event between Michael Larrimore (3-2) of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and Nate Morrow (1-0) of Lincoln, Nebraska.
- Middleweight featured fight between Tony Murphy (3-0) of Coconut Creek, Florida, and Doug Coltrane (4-2) of Greensboro, North Carolina.
- Welterweight matchup between Mike Heckert (2-1) of Pittsburg, Kansas, and Rickie McConnico (0-1) of Marietta, Georgia.
- Flyweight clash between Chachi Versace (0-2-1) of Weeki Wachi, Florida, and Angelo Trujillo (0-2) of Denver, Colorado.
BKFC Clearwater results
Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Ryan Reber vs. Justin Street
- Michael Larrimore vs. Nate Morrow
- Tony Murphy vs. Doug Coltrane
- Mike Heckert vs. Rickie McConnico
- Chachi Versace vs. Angelo Trujillo
Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- Jadon Lee vs. Donny Korbel
- Sam Delao vs. Chris Keirn
- Tyler Baker vs. Yari Kaganovsky
BKFC Clearwater live blog
Countdown to BKFC Clearwater
Watch the BKFC Clearwater countdown, featuring fights from previous events, followed by tonight’s prelims.