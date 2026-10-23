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BKFC Clearwater live results: Ryan Reber faces Justin Street

BKFC Fight Night features Ryan Reber facing Justin Street in a bantamweight bout in Clearwater, Florida

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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BKFC Fight Night: Reber vs Street airs live tonight (Friday, October 23) from OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida.

  • The main event is a bantamweight bout between former title challenger Ryan Reber (8-2) of Pinellas Park, Florida, and Justin Street (4-2) of Livonia, Michigan.
  • Reber, 39, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Joshua Oxendine at the previous event in Clearwater in April.
  • Street, 33, defeated Ronny Hauser by fourth-round TKO at BKFC Hammond in June.

How to watch: Live on Prime Video at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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The card also includes:

  • The bantamweight co-main event between Michael Larrimore (3-2) of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and Nate Morrow (1-0) of Lincoln, Nebraska.
  • Middleweight featured fight between Tony Murphy (3-0) of Coconut Creek, Florida, and Doug Coltrane (4-2) of Greensboro, North Carolina.
  • Welterweight matchup between Mike Heckert (2-1) of Pittsburg, Kansas, and Rickie McConnico (0-1) of Marietta, Georgia.
  • Flyweight clash between Chachi Versace (0-2-1) of Weeki Wachi, Florida, and Angelo Trujillo (0-2) of Denver, Colorado.
Watch on Prime Video

BKFC Clearwater results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Ryan Reber vs. Justin Street
  • Michael Larrimore vs. Nate Morrow
  • Tony Murphy vs. Doug Coltrane
  • Mike Heckert vs. Rickie McConnico
  • Chachi Versace vs. Angelo Trujillo

Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Jadon Lee vs. Donny Korbel
  • Sam Delao vs. Chris Keirn
  • Tyler Baker vs. Yari Kaganovsky

BKFC Clearwater live blog

Countdown to BKFC Clearwater

Watch the BKFC Clearwater countdown, featuring fights from previous events, followed by tonight’s prelims.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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