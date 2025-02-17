Logan Paul calls out Lionel Messi for boxing match

Logan Paul challenged Lionel Messi to a boxing match to settle the energy drink feud between Prime and Más+. The American YouTuber and influencer posted a new video, sharing his side of what’s going on and telling the Argentine footballer, “I’ll see you in the ring, brother.”

The video starts with Paul reading the title, “Logan Paul’s Prime accused of harassing Messi in drink UP suit.” The 29-year-old then offers a response.

“Let me get this straight. Brother, you copied us,” Paul says. “Everybody saw it. They saw what you did. Everyone notices it.”

The TikTok video then shows clips of people saying, “It looks exactly like ‘Prime,’ ‘identical.'”

“And then we get sued,” Paul continues. “Hold on, wait, what? This ain’t justice. So we countersued. Obviously.”

“‘If you can’t beat the best, you’ve gotta be the best.’ But that’s illegal. That’s trademark infringement.”

“We’re holding him accountable. And it’s harassment?”

“Hey, hey, all jokes aside, I will consider dropping this if ‘Logan Paul vs Messi, 2025.'”

“I’ll see you in the ring, brother.”

Logan Paul, the United States Champion (2023-2024) in WWE, has stepped into the boxing ring against KSI, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Dillon Danis. In late 2024, Paul was rumored to face former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor, but the bout fell through.

As of this writing, Lionel Messi has yet to respond to the challenge.