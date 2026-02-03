Liam Paro to challenge Lewis Crocker for IBF title in Australia

Australian promoter No Limit Boxing outbid Matchroom Boxing to secure Liam Paro’s title fight on home soil against champion Lewis Crocker of Northern Ireland. The event date and venue, along with ticket information, are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Paro (27-1, 16 KOs), who previously held the IBF title at 140 lbs, looks to become a two-time, two-division world champion as he looks to dethrone Crocker (22-0, 11 KOs), who currently holds the organization’s belt at 147 lbs.

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“This is everything I’ve wanted,” Paro said via a press release on Tuesday. “I never got the chance as a world champion to defend a title on home soil, so to now fight for another world title in Australia is something special.”

Paro, 29, was scheduled to face Ireland’s Paddy Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) in a title eliminator in mid-January in Brisbane. The contest fell through after Donovan – who has already fought Crocker twice – withdrew due to illness.

In his previous outing last September, Paro scored a decision over David Papot. With the victory, the Mackay southpaw secured his second straight win since dropping his IBF super lightweight title to Richardson Hitchins in late 2024. That bout marked his second ring appearance in Puerto Rico since claiming the strap against Subriel Matias in mid-2024.

Belfast’s 28-year-old Crocker claimed the IBF welterweight strap in his rematch against Donovan last September. His expected fight with Paro in Australia will mark his first title defense and international debut.

More information, including broadcast details as well as the undercard bouts, is to follow.