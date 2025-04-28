Leonardo Perdomo vs Arnold Adams headlines BKFC Hollywood in July

The bout between Leonardo Perdomo and Arnold Adams headlines the next BKFC event at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, July 12. The pair square off in a scheduled five-round bare-knuckle boxing clash at heavyweight.

Unbeaten 33-year-old Leonardo Perdomo (7-0) makes his second ring appearance of the year following a first-round knockout of Steve Herelius at BKFC 70 at the same venue in March. In 2024, the Miami-based Cuban heavyweight secured four first-round stoppage victories over Levi Costa, Steve Banks, Leo Bercier, and Bobby Brents.

39-year-old Arnold Adams (7-3) steps through the ropes for the first time in 19 months and looks to bounce back from two straight defeats. The former two-time BKFC heavyweight champion last fought in late 2023, suffering a fourth-round knockout against Mick Terrill in his bid to once again reclaim the belt. In February of the same year, the native of Fairbanks, Alaska was KO’d by Alan Belcher in the second round of his second title defense during his second championship reign.

“Leonardo Perdomo has truly earned the reputation of BKFC’s ‘Mike Tyson’ with each of his victories coming by show-stopping first-round knockout,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “However, Arnold Adams has been at the top of the mountain twice previously and knows what it takes to be the BKFC heavyweight world champion. This is an outstanding, can’t-miss matchup in our stacked heavyweight division headed by our current champion, ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell.”

“Every one of Perdomo’s fights at the Hard Rock Live has taken place in front of sold-out crowds, and we expect this event, our 11th at the venue, to be another tremendous success. We’ll also be announcing a stellar undercard shortly.”

Other bouts featured on the BKFC Hollywood card topped by Perdomo vs Adams are expected to be confirmed shortly.