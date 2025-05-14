Kyrone Davis ‘prepared’ for Yoenli Hernandez, who’s ‘supposed to be the goods’

Kyrone Davis faces Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 31. The pair battle it out on the undercard of Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) targets his fourth straight victory since being stopped by David Benavidez in the seventh round in November 2021. In his previous ring appearance last June, the 30-year-old native of Monmouth County, NJ defeated Elijah Garcia by split decision.

In his next fight, Davis takes on two-time amateur world champion from Cuba, Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs). The unbeaten 27-year-old is coming off a win via fifth-round TKO against Angel Ruiz Astorga in February.

“I think this fight is gonna steal the show,” Kyrone Davis said on Tuesday from DLX Boxing in Las Vegas. “I really believe that my opponent is a good fighter. He’s talented and we’re gonna make this the fight of the night. But I will have my hand raised in the end.”

“My team has been studying Hernandez. I think I’ve only watched a round or two of his from his last fight. I don’t go too deep into that, because he’s gonna look totally different when he’s in the ring with me. I let my coach do the strategizing.”

‘It’s time to have fun’

“I want all the champions at 160 pounds. I’m looking at anyone with a belt. I want the best. I believe I’m the best middleweight in the world, and the only way to prove that is to get in the ring with everybody. That’s why I took this fight. They’re hyping this guy up and he’s supposed to be the goods. That’s what they said about Elijah Garcia before I fought him. I’m here to show everyone that I’m the goods.”

“We don’t mind taking on challenges. Life is about taking on challenges. It’s about knowing what you’re looking for, honing in on a goal, and accomplishing that goal.”

“I’ve been taking hard fights my whole career. Whether it’s undefeated prospects, top contenders, multiple-division champions, or going up in weight on four weeks’ notice. I’ve beaten the odds and I’ve done what they said I can’t do. It’s prepared me for this moment and it’s gonna keep preparing me for the next step. This is just another day in the park for me. I’m gonna shut it down. That’s what I plan to do.”

“I’ve learned in my career to treat every fight like it’s just another day. We’re all getting in the ring and risking our lives, but we’re also doing what we love to do. By the time you get in the ring, all the hard work is done. It’s time to have fun and that’s what I’m gonna do in the ring.”

In the main event, Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) of Nashville, TN defends his interim WBA super middleweight title against Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico. In the co-main event, two-weight champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA meets Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ, also at super middleweight.