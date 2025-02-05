KSI vs Dillon Danis tops Misfits Boxing 21 in Manchester in March

Dillon Danis is a new opponent facing KSI in his next fight on March 29 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The pair square off in a cruiserweight bout headlining Misfits Boxing 21: Unfinished Business.

Danis replaced former English footballer Wayne Bridge, who withdrew from the bout against KSI in January. KSI and Danis were originally scheduled to battle it out in January 2023, but Danis pulled out, and the contest fell through.

KSI (4-1, 3 KOs, 1 NC) steps through the ropes for the first time in 17 months. The 31-year-old London native was last in action in October 2023, when he lost by unanimous decision to Tommy Fury.

Dillon Danis (0-1 boxing, 2-0 MMA) last fought on the same X Series 4 card in Manchester, where he faced Logan Paul. The 31-year-old MMA fighter from Parsippany–Troy Hills, New Jersey suffered a defeat via six-round disqualification after attempting a guillotine choke.

Other bouts featured on the Misfits Boxing 21 fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.