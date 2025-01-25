Subscribe
KnuckleMania 5 photos: Eddie Alvarez vs Jeremy Stephens on weight in Philadelphia

Also official at BKFC KnuckleMania 5, title fight between Mick Terrill and Ben Rothwell, featured clash Taylor Starling vs Bec Rawlings, and more

By Parviz Iskenderov
Eddie Alvarez poses at BKFC KnuckleMania 5 weigh-in ahead of his bout against Jeremy Stephens
Eddie Alvarez at the weigh-in ceremony on January 24, 2025 ahead of his bout against Jeremy Stephens at KnuckleMania 5 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, USA | BKFC

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez and fellow MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens successfully weighed in for their bare knuckle boxing bout headlining BKFC KnuckleMania 5. The annual fight card takes place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 25, marking the promotion’s debut in the city.

Local favorite Eddie Alvarez (1-1) came in at 164.8 lbs for his hometown ring appearance. San Diego-based Jeremy Stephens (2-0) of Des Moines, Iowa was 164.6 lbs.

Mick Terrill (9-1) of the UK showed 258.2 lbs for his BKFC heavyweight title defense against Ben Rothwell (3-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The latter tipped the scales at 274 lbs.

Former title challengers Taylor Starling (4-3) of Rock Hill, SC and Bec Rawlings (3-3) of Australia were 121.6 lbs and 121.5 lbs, respectively, for their featured-bout.

The previously announced welterweight matchup between Dustin Pague (3-2) of Carlisle, PA and newcomer JD Burns of Seattle, WA is no longer featured on the card.

Check out the current BKFC KnuckleMania 5 lineup and weights below.

Jeremy Stephens
Jeremy Stephens | BKFC
Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens
Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens | BKFC
Jeremy Stephens
Jeremy Stephens | BKFC
Eddie Alvarez
Eddie Alvarez | BKFC
Conor McGregor presents BKFC belt
Conor McGregor | BKFC
Mick Terrill
Mick Terrill | BKFC
Ben Rothwell
Ben Rothwell | BKFC
Mick Terrill and Ben Rothwell come face to face
Mick Terrill and Ben Rothwell | BKFC
Mick Terrill and Ben Rothwell
Mick Terrill and Ben Rothwell | BKFC
Bec Rawlings
Bec Rawlings | BKFC
Taylor Starling
Taylor Starling | BKFC
Taylor Starling and Bec Rawlings come face to face
Taylor Starling and Bec Rawlings come face to face | BKFC
Taylor Starling and Bec Rawlings
Taylor Starling and Bec Rawlings | BKFC
Patrick Brady and Zach Calmus
Patrick Brady and Zach Calmus | BKFC
John Garbarino and Apostle Spencer
John Garbarino and Apostle Spencer | BKFC
Pat Sullivan and Kaine Tomlinson Jr
Pat Sullivan and Kaine Tomlinson Jr | BKFC
Joey Dawejko and Steven Banks
Joey Dawejko and Steven Banks
Travis Thompson and Zachary Pannell
Travis Thompson and Zachary Pannell | BKFC
Zedekiah Montanez and Brandon Meyer
Zedekiah Montanez and Brandon Meyer | BKFC
Phil Caracappa and Noah Norman
Phil Caracappa and Noah Norman | BKFC
Cody Russell and Logan Tucker
Cody Russell and Logan Tucker | BKFC
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor | BKFC
Itso Babulaidze and Bryan McDowell
Itso Babulaidze and Bryan McDowell | BKFC

BKFC KnuckleMania 5 fight card

Main card

  • Eddie Alvarez (164.8) vs. Jeremy Stephens (164.6)
  • Mick Terrill (258.2) vs. Ben Rothwell (274) – Terrill’s BKFC heavyweight title
  • Taylor Starling (121.6) vs. Bec Rawlings (121.5)
  • Patrick Brady (239.6) vs. Zach Calmus (246.8)
  • John Garbarino (175.5) vs. Apostle Spencer (169.7)
  • Pat Sullivan (164.4) vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr (163.4)
  • Joey Dawejko (259.8) vs. Steven Banks (289.3)
  • Zedekiah Montanez (156.5) vs. Brandon Meyer (154)
  • Travis Thompson (138.6) vs. Zachary Pannell (137.5)

Prelims

  • Phil Caracappa (136.7) vs. Noah Norman (133.6)
  • Cody Russell (179.8) vs. Logan Tucker (173.9)
  • Itso Babulaidze (175.2) vs. Bryan McDowell (175.8)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

