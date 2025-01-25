KnuckleMania 5 photos: Eddie Alvarez vs Jeremy Stephens on weight in Philadelphia

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez and fellow MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens successfully weighed in for their bare knuckle boxing bout headlining BKFC KnuckleMania 5. The annual fight card takes place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 25, marking the promotion’s debut in the city.

Local favorite Eddie Alvarez (1-1) came in at 164.8 lbs for his hometown ring appearance. San Diego-based Jeremy Stephens (2-0) of Des Moines, Iowa was 164.6 lbs.

Mick Terrill (9-1) of the UK showed 258.2 lbs for his BKFC heavyweight title defense against Ben Rothwell (3-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The latter tipped the scales at 274 lbs.

Former title challengers Taylor Starling (4-3) of Rock Hill, SC and Bec Rawlings (3-3) of Australia were 121.6 lbs and 121.5 lbs, respectively, for their featured-bout.

The previously announced welterweight matchup between Dustin Pague (3-2) of Carlisle, PA and newcomer JD Burns of Seattle, WA is no longer featured on the card.

Check out the current BKFC KnuckleMania 5 lineup and weights below.

BKFC KnuckleMania 5 fight card

Main card

Eddie Alvarez (164.8) vs. Jeremy Stephens (164.6)

Mick Terrill (258.2) vs. Ben Rothwell (274) – Terrill’s BKFC heavyweight title

Taylor Starling (121.6) vs. Bec Rawlings (121.5)

Patrick Brady (239.6) vs. Zach Calmus (246.8)

John Garbarino (175.5) vs. Apostle Spencer (169.7)

Pat Sullivan (164.4) vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr (163.4)

Joey Dawejko (259.8) vs. Steven Banks (289.3)

Zedekiah Montanez (156.5) vs. Brandon Meyer (154)

Travis Thompson (138.6) vs. Zachary Pannell (137.5)

