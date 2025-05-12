Kieran Molloy faces Kaisee Benjamin in Galway, Ireland in June

Kieran Molloy is set for his next fight against Kaisee Benjamin on June 28 at Pearse Stadium in Galway, Ireland. The pair square off in the main event, live on DAZN. The WBA European welterweight title is on the line.

Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, unbeaten Molloy (11-0, 6 KOs) steps through the ropes for the second time in 2025. In his previous bout in April, the 26-year-old southpaw stopped Riccardo Crepaldi in the fifth round.

Molloy is opposed by Benjamin (18-4-1, 6 KOs) of Birmingham, England, who also makes his second ring appearance of the year and looks to rebound from a defeat. The 29-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Lucas Ballingall in May, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

“If you’re a young lad growing up in Galway, Pearse Stadium is the home of your heroes,” Kieran Molloy said. “One of my favourite daydreams as a youngster starting out in boxing was one day walking out into a packed Pearse Stadium and hearing Galway roar. On Saturday, June 28th, I get to live that dream for real and I can’t wait.”

“Galway people really get behind their own – whether it’s hurling, football or boxing – and I am so grateful for all the support I get. I am looking forward to going out there and putting on a great show for everyone and making a big statement about my intentions to bring major world titles to Galway.”

Also on the card is an all-British bout for the vacant European light heavyweight title between Shakan Pitters and Bradley Rea. Pitters (20-2, 7 KOs) defeated Bahadur Karami via second-round TKO in February and secured his third win in a row. Rea (20-1, 10 KOs) earned his sixth straight victory last November, scoring a third-round knockout of Adam Hepple.

The event is also scheduled to feature Joseph Ward (12-1, 8 KOs) of Ireland up against Lerrone Richards (18-1, 4 KOs) of England. Plus, Sean McComb (18-2, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland returns after his split decision defeat to Arnold Barboza Jr last April.

McComb’s opponent – and the full Molloy vs Benjamin lineup – is expected to be confirmed shortly.