Glory 98 results: Ben Saddik vs Jurjendal

Glory 98: Ben Saddik vs Jurjendal live results from RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jamal Ben Saddik faces Uku Jurjendal in the main event of Glory 98, live from RTM Stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on February 22. The pair square off in a three-round international kickboxing bout at heavyweight.

Belgian-Moroccan Jamal Ben Saddik (36-9, 29 KO) steps through the ropes for the first time in two and a half years, since knocking out Benjamin Adegbuyi in a matchup that was overturned to a no-contest after he failed a drug test. Uku Jurjendal (20-9, 16 KO) looks to get back in the win column after suffering a defeat via second-round KO against Levi Rigters last March.

The co-main event is a title bout between Dutch-Surinamese welterweight champion Chico Kwasi (43-5-1, 23 KO) and Teodor Hristov (18-3, 7 KO) from Bulgaria. Also on the card is a light heavyweight battle between Cem Caceres (18-1, 14 KO) of Türkiye and Mory Kromah (31-2-1, 18 KO) of the Netherlands.

In another contest at light heavyweight, Ghanaian-Dutch Michael Boapeah (19-4-1, 7 KO) moves up a weight class, taking on Dutch-Moroccan Ibrahim El Bouni (42-10-1, 22 KO). Morocco’s Iliass Hammouche (34-7, 7 KO) and Bosnian Mesud Selimovic (32-12, 17 KO) go head-to-head at middleweight.

Moroccan-Dutch Mohamed Mezouari, aka “Hamicha” (41-2, 30 KO), meets Calmente Mendes (7-0, 4 KO) of Spain at welterweight. Andre Santos (22-2, 10 KO) of Portugal and Chris Wunn (35-6-1, 14 KO) of Germany clash at featherweight.

Atop the Glory 98 free prelims, Dutch Robin Ciric (23-8, 7 KO) goes up against Morocco’s Mehdi Ait El Hadj (34-4-2, 8 KO) at welterweight.

Glory 98 start time & live stream

Glory 98 live stream is available on Videoland in the Netherlands, DAZN in France and Belgium, as well as via respective providers in other countries. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, may be useful for streaming from a different location.

The local start time is 8:00 pm CET, which makes it 2:00 pm ET in the U.S. The prelims start two hours prior to the main card.

Glory 98: Ben Saddik vs Jurjendal results

Get Glory 98: Ben Saddik vs Jurjendal full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CET)

  • Uku Jurjendal vs. Jamal Ben Saddik
  • Chico Kwasi vs. Teodor Hristov – Kwasi’s Glory welterweight title
  • Cem Caceres vs. Mory Kromah
  • Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Michael Boapeah
  • Iliass Hammouche vs. Mesud Selimovic
  • Hamicha vs. Calmente Mendes
  • Andre Santos vs. Chris Wunn

Prelims (12:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CET)

  • Robin Ciric vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj
  • Don Sno vs. Ismail Ayaadi
  • Denis Wosik vs. Matthan Choinard
  • Soufiane El Hammouchi vs. Antonio Krajinovic
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

