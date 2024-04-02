Khaos Williams vs Carlston Harris set for UFC Vegas 92 in May

The welterweight bout between Khaos Williams and Carlston Harris has been reportedly set for UFC Vegas 92. The MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18.

Khaos Williams (14-3) is looking for his second straight victory. The 30-year-old native of Jackson, Michigan won his previous bout last May at UFC 288 by split decision against Rolando Bedoya.

Carlston Harris (19-5) is coming off the win by submission in the third round against Jeremiah Wells last August. Last March, The Skeldon, Guyana’s 36-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Jared Gooden.

The fight was first reported by Nolan King via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

In the main event, Edson Barboza (24-11) of Brazil goes up against unbeaten Lerone Murphy (13-0-1) of England. The pair squares off at featherweight.

With the addition of Williams vs Harris, the current UFC Vegas 92 lineup looks as the following: