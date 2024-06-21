BKFC 62 Hollywood results: Stewart vs Duran

BKFC 62: Stewart vs Duran airs live from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Friday, June 21. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with three championship belts contested on the night.
In the main event, Kai Stewart (5-0) of Liberal, Kansas defends his BKFC featherweight title against Bryan Duran (6-0) of Cuba. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Keith Richardson (4-0) of Long Island, NY faces Alberto Blas (4-0) of Cuba.
Plus, old rivals Jared Warren (6-2) of Tampa, Florida and John Michael Escoboza (9-1) of the Dominican Republic battle it out for the vacant light heavyweight title. The pair first met in July 2022, when Warren came out on top by unanimous decision.
BKFC 62: Stewart vs Duran live stream
Fans in the U.S. can stream BKFC 62 Hollywood: Stewart vs Duran live on Prime Video. The main card start time is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, following the prelims kicking off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.
BKFC 62: Stewart vs Duran results
Get BKFC 62 Hollywood: Stewart vs Duran full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Kai Stewart vs. Bryan Duran
- Keith Richardson vs. Alberto Blas
- Jared Warren vs. John Michael Escoboza
- Justin Ibarrola vs. Rick Caruso
- Christine Vicens vs. Melanie Shah
- Gee Perez vs. Albert Inclan
- Chris Garcia vs. Mike Livingston
- Edgard Plazaola vs. Eric Dodson
- Leonardo Perdomo vs. Leo Bercier
Prelims
- Peter Peraza vs. Wayna Reid
- Yosdenis Cedeno vs. Josh Zuckerman
- Markus Suarez vs. David Simpson