BKFC 62 Hollywood results: Stewart vs Duran

BKFC 62: Stewart vs Duran live results from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL

By Parviz Iskenderov
Kai Stewart faces Bryan Duran at BKFC 62 live from Hollywood
Bryan Duran and Kai Stewart at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at BKFC 62 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, FL, USA on June 21, 2024 | BKFC
Table of contents

BKFC 62: Stewart vs Duran airs live from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Friday, June 21. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with three championship belts contested on the night.

In the main event, Kai Stewart (5-0) of Liberal, Kansas defends his BKFC featherweight title against Bryan Duran (6-0) of Cuba. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Keith Richardson (4-0) of Long Island, NY faces Alberto Blas (4-0) of Cuba.

Plus, old rivals Jared Warren (6-2) of Tampa, Florida and John Michael Escoboza (9-1) of the Dominican Republic battle it out for the vacant light heavyweight title. The pair first met in July 2022, when Warren came out on top by unanimous decision.

BKFC 62: Stewart vs Duran live stream

Fans in the U.S. can stream BKFC 62 Hollywood: Stewart vs Duran live on Prime Video. The main card start time is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, following the prelims kicking off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Watch on Prime Video

BKFC 62: Stewart vs Duran results

Get BKFC 62 Hollywood: Stewart vs Duran full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Kai Stewart vs. Bryan Duran
  • Keith Richardson vs. Alberto Blas
  • Jared Warren vs. John Michael Escoboza
  • Justin Ibarrola vs. Rick Caruso
  • Christine Vicens vs. Melanie Shah
  • Gee Perez vs. Albert Inclan
  • Chris Garcia vs. Mike Livingston
  • Edgard Plazaola vs. Eric Dodson
  • Leonardo Perdomo vs. Leo Bercier

Prelims

  • Peter Peraza vs. Wayna Reid
  • Yosdenis Cedeno vs. Josh Zuckerman
  • Markus Suarez vs. David Simpson
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

