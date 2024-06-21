BKFC 62 Hollywood results: Stewart vs Duran

BKFC 62: Stewart vs Duran airs live from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Friday, June 21. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with three championship belts contested on the night.

In the main event, Kai Stewart (5-0) of Liberal, Kansas defends his BKFC featherweight title against Bryan Duran (6-0) of Cuba. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Keith Richardson (4-0) of Long Island, NY faces Alberto Blas (4-0) of Cuba.

Plus, old rivals Jared Warren (6-2) of Tampa, Florida and John Michael Escoboza (9-1) of the Dominican Republic battle it out for the vacant light heavyweight title. The pair first met in July 2022, when Warren came out on top by unanimous decision.

BKFC 62: Stewart vs Duran live stream

Fans in the U.S. can stream BKFC 62 Hollywood: Stewart vs Duran live on Prime Video. The main card start time is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, following the prelims kicking off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

BKFC 62: Stewart vs Duran results

Get BKFC 62 Hollywood: Stewart vs Duran full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Kai Stewart vs. Bryan Duran

Keith Richardson vs. Alberto Blas

Jared Warren vs. John Michael Escoboza

Justin Ibarrola vs. Rick Caruso

Christine Vicens vs. Melanie Shah

Gee Perez vs. Albert Inclan

Chris Garcia vs. Mike Livingston

Edgard Plazaola vs. Eric Dodson

Leonardo Perdomo vs. Leo Bercier

Prelims