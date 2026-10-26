Avery Martin Duval faces Damian Wrzesinski on Orobio vs Cedeno undercard

The bout between Avery Martin Duval and Damian Wrzesinski has been confirmed, along with other matchups, for the Orobio vs Cedeno undercard. The Eye of the Tiger event takes place at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, on Thursday, November 12.

Duval (16-0-1, 8 KOs) of Hawkesbury, Ontario, makes his second ring appearance of the year. The unbeaten 25-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jose Rodolfo Macias Enriquez at the same venue in June.

Poland’s Wrzesinski (29-4-3, 7 KOs) returns to the ring, making his Canadian debut. The 39-year-old competed twice last year, defeating Edixon Perez by unanimous decision and fighting Dmytro Tsiupka to a majority draw.

The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

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Also confirmed for the undercard

Opponents have also been confirmed for previously announced Canadian fighters.

Wyatt Sanford (8-0, 4 KOs) of Kennetcook, Nova Scotia, takes on Mexico’s Gabriel Jimenez (14-1-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight bout.

Montreal’s Keven Beausejour (4-0, 4 KOs) meets Charles Cox (2-0, 2 KOs) of Barbados in a four-round light heavyweight matchup.

Haitian-born, Montreal-based Nickenson Denis (2-0, 2 KOs) battles Ghana’s Philip Quartey (4-2, 3 KOs) in a four-round super middleweight contest.

Atop the fight card, undefeated Colombian Jhon Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) defends his WBA and WBC Continental Americas super lightweight titles against unbeaten Hendri Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

In the co-feature, Cuba’s Lenar Perez (17-0, 15 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas cruiserweight title against Artur Ziyatdinov (17-3, 14 KOs) of Uzbekistan.

On the undercard, Montreal native Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) and Laval, Quebec-based Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia square off in a rescheduled super middleweight bout.

The card will stream live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally.