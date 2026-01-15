Kate Scott joins UFC 324 broadcast team for Paramount+ debut

Kate Scott joins the UFC 324 broadcast team for the promotion’s first event on Paramount+, on Saturday, January 24, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The CBS Sports broadcaster hosts the broadcast alongside former champions Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and Chris Weidman from the host desk.

Scott, who currently hosts CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League coverage, makes her first UFC broadcast appearance. The English sports broadcaster’s résumé also includes World Cups and world championship bouts across platforms such as Fox Sports, DAZN, and SHOWTIME in the U.S., and Sky Sports in the UK and Germany.

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Katie Scott also anchored fight night coverage for Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 last July and co-hosted the weigh-ins for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson in November 2024, live on Netflix.

The UFC announced Thursday that the broadcast team for UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett also includes play-by-play commentator Jon Anik, color commentator Joe Rogan, and former two-division champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, along with veteran reporter Megan Olivi, coach Din Thomas, and in-Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer.

In the main event of UFC 324, Justin Gaethje (26-5) of Safford, Arizona, faces Paddy Pimblett (23-3) of England for the interim lightweight title. The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between former champion Sean O’Malley (18-3) of Helena, Montana, and China’s Song Yadong (22-8-1), which is elevated after the postponement of Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes.