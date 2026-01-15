Harrison vs Nunes off UFC 324 card after champion undergoes surgery

The bout between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes no longer serves as the co-main event at UFC 324 on January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Harrison was reportedly forced to withdraw from her bantamweight title defense against Nunes due to an injury that required surgery.

The Eagle-Tribune first reported the news on Wednesday, stating: “According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Harrison, the reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion, underwent surgery in New York on Tuesday to repair herniated discs in her neck. The surgery came after Harrison flew to New York last weekend to consult with UFC doctors, who recommended the procedure.”

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As of writing, neither the promotion nor the fighters have made a statement on the fight’s status. The contest is expected to be rescheduled for a later date.

Harrison (19-1) of Middletown, Ohio, was expected to make the first defense of the belt she claimed against Julianna Pena last June. Brazil’s former two-division champion and UFC hall of famer Nunes (23-5) was expected to make her return after over two and a half years of absence.

UFC 324 marks the promotion’s first card live on Paramount+, which recently added a UFC archive.

In the main event, Justin Gaethje (26-5) of Safford, Arizona, faces Paddy Pimblett (23-3) of England. The two fighters clash for the interim lightweight title.

A new co-main event, along with the finalized lineup, is expected to be confirmed shortly.