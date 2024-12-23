Justis Huni vs Shaun Potgieter among bouts set for Opetaia-Nyika undercard

Justis Huni is set for his next fight against Shaun Potgieter on the Jai Opetaia vs David Nyika undercard. The event airs live on DAZN from GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia on Wednesday, January 8. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Unbeaten Justis Huni (11-0, 6 KOs) earned his third win of the year in December, scoring a second-round TKO against Leandro Daniel Robutti. Prior to that, the 25-year-old Australian stopped Troy Pilcher also in the second round and landed a unanimous decision against Kevin Lerena. Kicking off 2025, the native of Meadowbrook, Queensland puts his WBO Global title on the line.

Shaun Potgieter (10-1, 7 KOs) won his previous bout in July by knockout in the second round against Mussa Ajibu. In April, he stopped Keaton Gomes in the 11th round. Going up against Huni, the South African heavyweight makes his international debut.

Also on the Opetaia vs Nyika undercard is a 10-round light heavyweight matchup between Austin Aokuso (8-0, 3 KOs) of Australia and Habib Ahmed (30-2-1, 21 KOs) of Ghana. As well, Max McIntyre (6-0, 5 KOs) of Australia and Abdulselam Saman (8-1, 1 KOs) of Turkiye go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at super middleweight.

Plus, Australia’s Ben Mahoney (14-0, 8 KOs) and Fan Zhang (8-1-1, 5 KOs) of China square off in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Taylah Gentzen (6-0, 3 KOs) of Australia and Shauna Browne (4-0, 3 KOs) of Ireland clash in a 10-rounder at lightweight.

In the main event, Australia’s two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs) defends his title against David Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs) of New Zealand. The latter took the fight on short notice, replacing mandatory challenger Huseyin Cinkara (22-0, 18 KOs), who had reportedly broken his ankle and was forced to withdraw.