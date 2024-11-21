Jai Opetaia faces Huseyin Cinkara on Gold Coast, Australia in January

Jai Opetaia is set for his next fight against Huseyin Cinkara on January 8 at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia. The unbeaten two-time IBF cruiserweight champion makes the second defense of his belt in his second reign.

29-year-old Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs) is fresh off a win via sixth-round TKO against Jack Massey in October. In May, the Sydney southpaw regained the vacant title by unanimous decision in a rematch against former champion Mairis Briedis.

For his fight against Massey, Opetaia was reportedly granted an exemption. He is now set to face mandatory challenger Cinkara (22-0, 18 KOs). The 39-year-old German-born Turkey-based contender defeated Armend Xhoxhaj (18-4, 9 KOs) of Germany by way of Kosovo via second-round TKO in April.

If successful in his next fight against Cinkara, Jai Opetaia would take a step closer to facing other cruiserweight champions. Mexico’s Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) is the newly crowned unified WBA and WBO champion at 200 lbs. Norair Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) of Armenia currently holds the division’s WBC strap.

The bouts featured on the Opetaia vs Cinkara undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.