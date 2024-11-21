Jai Opetaia faces Huseyin Cinkara on Gold Coast, Australia in January

Subscribe
By Parviz Iskenderov
Jai Opetaia faces Huseyin Cinkara on Gold Coast, Australia
Jai Opetaia faces Huseyin Cinkara at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia on January 8, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jai Opetaia is set for his next fight against Huseyin Cinkara on January 8 at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia. The unbeaten two-time IBF cruiserweight champion makes the second defense of his belt in his second reign.

29-year-old Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs) is fresh off a win via sixth-round TKO against Jack Massey in October. In May, the Sydney southpaw regained the vacant title by unanimous decision in a rematch against former champion Mairis Briedis.

For his fight against Massey, Opetaia was reportedly granted an exemption. He is now set to face mandatory challenger Cinkara (22-0, 18 KOs). The 39-year-old German-born Turkey-based contender defeated Armend Xhoxhaj (18-4, 9 KOs) of Germany by way of Kosovo via second-round TKO in April.

If successful in his next fight against Cinkara, Jai Opetaia would take a step closer to facing other cruiserweight champions. Mexico’s Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) is the newly crowned unified WBA and WBO champion at 200 lbs. Norair Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) of Armenia currently holds the division’s WBC strap.

The bouts featured on the Opetaia vs Cinkara undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

