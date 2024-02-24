Santiago vs Nakatani results, live stream, full fight card

Alexandro Santiago and Junto Nakatani battle it out in the main event live stream from Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, February 24. The contest features Mexico’s WBC bantamweight champion up against former super flyweight champion, representing the country-host. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Alexandro Santiago (28-3-5, 14 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California makes the first defense of his title. Japan’s undefeated southpaw Junto Nakatani (26-0, 19 KOs) looks to become world champion in his third weight class.

In the 12-round co-main event, WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue (18-1, 4 KOs) defends his title in front of his home country crowd against former super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (34-3-2, 23 KOs) of the Philippines. Also on the card, Japan’s three-division world champion Kosei Tanaka (19-1, 11 KOs) and Mexican contender Christian Bacasegua Rangel (22-4-2, 9 KOs) battle it out in the 12-rounder for the vacant WBO super flyweight title.

Among Santiago vs Nakatani undercard bouts, Filipino Jonas Sultan (19-6, 11 KOs) and Riku Masuda (3-1, 3 KOs) of Japan go head to head in the eight rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Kensho Oyamada and Ren Kobayashi make their respective pro boxing debuts in the four-round all-Japanese bout at featherweight.

Alexandro Santiago vs Junto Nakatani live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, February 24

Time: 4 am ET / 1 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Saturday, February 24

Time: 8 pm AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Saturday, February 24

Time: Vary by location

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Alexandro Santiago vs. Junto Nakatani, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Santiago’s WBC bantamweight title

Takuma Inoue vs. Jerwin Ancajas, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s WBA bantamweight title

Kosei Tanaka vs. Christian Bacasegua Rangel, 12 rounds, super flyweight – vacant WBO super flyweight title

Jonas Sultan vs. Riku Masuda, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Kensho Oyamada vs. Ren Kobayashi, 4 rounds, featherweight

Alexandro Santiago vs Junto Nakatani results

Stay tuned for Alexandro Santiago vs Junto Nakatani live results.