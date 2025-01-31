Subscribe
Liddard vs Osaze results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

George Liddard vs Derrick Osaze live results from Indigo at The O2 in London, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
George Liddard (10-6, KOs) faces Derrick Osaze (13-2, 3 KOs) in the main event of Matchroom Boxing’s NXTGEN card live on DAZN from Indigo at The O2 in London on January 31. The pair battle it out for the vacant Commonwealth ‘Silver’ title at middleweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

22-year-old Liddard (10-0, 6 KOs) of Billericay, Essex, who promised “another dominant performance”, looks to improve his unbeaten record following five successful outings in 2024. 31-year-old Osaze (13-2, 3 KOs) of Peckham, London aims to rebound from a defeat via second-round TKO against Denzel Bentley last August, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

In the co-feature, British Junaid Bostan (10-0, 8 KOs) and Nigerian-born Bilal Fawaz (9-1, 3 KOs) square off at super welterweight. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant British title at stake.

Also on the main card is an eight-round middleweight matchup between British Jimmy Sains (8-0, 8 KOs) and Pierre Rosadini (6-6-3) of France. The eight-round super featherweight telecast opener pits Giorgio Visioli (5-0, 4 KOs) of the UK against Francisco Javier Lucero (16-6-4, 12 KOs) of Mexico.

Headlining the Liddard vs Osaze prelims, Taylor Bevan (1-0, 1 KOs) of Wales takes on Poland’s Szymon Kajda (7-8, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at super middleweight. Among other bouts, Emmanuel Buttigieg (6-0, 1 KOs) of London meets Welsh James Todd (4-4-2) in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Plus, London’s Jesse Brandon (4-0, 1 KOs) and Brazilian Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira (6-18, 5 KOs) go head-to-head in a six-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Maisey Rose Courtney (7-1) of London goes up against Jasmina Nad (11-33-5, 4 KOs) of Serbia in a six-rounder at flyweight.

George Liddard vs Derrick Osaze results

Get George Liddard vs Derrick Osaze full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT)

  • George Liddard vs. Derrick Osaze
  • Junaid Bostan vs. Bilal Fawaz
  • Jimmy Sains vs. Pierre Rosadini
  • Giorgio Visioli vs. Francisco Javier Lucero

Prelims (12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT)

  • Taylor Bevan vs. Szymon Kajda
  • Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. James Todd
  • Jesse Brandon vs. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira
  • Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Jasmina Nad
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

