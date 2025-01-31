Liddard vs Osaze results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

George Liddard (10-6, KOs) faces Derrick Osaze (13-2, 3 KOs) in the main event of Matchroom Boxing’s NXTGEN card live on DAZN from Indigo at The O2 in London on January 31. The pair battle it out for the vacant Commonwealth ‘Silver’ title at middleweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

22-year-old Liddard (10-0, 6 KOs) of Billericay, Essex, who promised “another dominant performance”, looks to improve his unbeaten record following five successful outings in 2024. 31-year-old Osaze (13-2, 3 KOs) of Peckham, London aims to rebound from a defeat via second-round TKO against Denzel Bentley last August, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

In the co-feature, British Junaid Bostan (10-0, 8 KOs) and Nigerian-born Bilal Fawaz (9-1, 3 KOs) square off at super welterweight. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant British title at stake.

Also on the main card is an eight-round middleweight matchup between British Jimmy Sains (8-0, 8 KOs) and Pierre Rosadini (6-6-3) of France. The eight-round super featherweight telecast opener pits Giorgio Visioli (5-0, 4 KOs) of the UK against Francisco Javier Lucero (16-6-4, 12 KOs) of Mexico.

Headlining the Liddard vs Osaze prelims, Taylor Bevan (1-0, 1 KOs) of Wales takes on Poland’s Szymon Kajda (7-8, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at super middleweight. Among other bouts, Emmanuel Buttigieg (6-0, 1 KOs) of London meets Welsh James Todd (4-4-2) in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Plus, London’s Jesse Brandon (4-0, 1 KOs) and Brazilian Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira (6-18, 5 KOs) go head-to-head in a six-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Maisey Rose Courtney (7-1) of London goes up against Jasmina Nad (11-33-5, 4 KOs) of Serbia in a six-rounder at flyweight.

