Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira joins UFC 302 card in Newark in June

The bout between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira has been reportedly set for UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier. The MMA event airs live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1. The pair goes head to head at flyweight.

Van (10-1) of Myanmar was initially expected to face Su Mudaerji. Late April the latter withdrew due to an undisclosed reason.

Japan’s Taira (15-0) was reported to fight Tim Elliott at UFC Vegas 92 on May 18. The latter pulled out due to an undisclosed injury.

In his previous bout in January, 22-year-old Van TKO’d Felipe Bunes in the second round and earned his eighth win in a row. Unbeaten 24-year-old Taira stopped Carlos Hernandez in the second round last time out in December 2023.

The fight between Van and Taira was reported by Iridium Sports Agency via post on X. The current UFC 302 lineup looks as the following:

UFC 302 fight card

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, lightweight – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov, heavyweight

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez, middleweight

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono, welterweight

Preliminary card

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez, welterweight

Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews, welterweight

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight

Early prelims