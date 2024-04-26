Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira joins UFC 302 card in Newark in June

The bout between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira has been reportedly set for UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier. The MMA event airs live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1. The pair goes head to head at flyweight.
Van (10-1) of Myanmar was initially expected to face Su Mudaerji. Late April the latter withdrew due to an undisclosed reason.
Japan’s Taira (15-0) was reported to fight Tim Elliott at UFC Vegas 92 on May 18. The latter pulled out due to an undisclosed injury.
In his previous bout in January, 22-year-old Van TKO’d Felipe Bunes in the second round and earned his eighth win in a row. Unbeaten 24-year-old Taira stopped Carlos Hernandez in the second round last time out in December 2023.
The fight between Van and Taira was reported by Iridium Sports Agency via post on X. The current UFC 302 lineup looks as the following:
UFC 302 fight card
Main card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, lightweight – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
- Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight
- Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov, heavyweight
- Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez, middleweight
- Niko Price vs. Alex Morono, welterweight
Preliminary card
- Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight
- Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez, welterweight
- Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews, welterweight
- Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight
Early prelims
- Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira, flyweight
- Hyun Sung Park vs. Andre Lima, flyweight
- Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, welterweight
- Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards, women’s bantamweight