Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 new date set for May

By Parviz Iskenderov
Josh Taylor | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 25 live from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The contest originally set for April 27 at the same venue was postponed due to injury Taylor suffered in his training camp.

The pair first met in Glasgow, Scotland in February 2022. The then undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) defeated English contender Jack Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) by a controversial split decision.

The promotion also confirmed the date for Ja’Rico O’Quinn vs Peter McGrail rematch taking place at Exhibition Centre Liverpool on April 27. The 10-round super bantamweight bout headlines the “NXTGEN” card.

