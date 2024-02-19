Josh Taylor: I can’t wait to smash Jack Catterall’s brains in

Bitter rivals Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall square off in a rematch live from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, April 27. Both fighters are confident in their respective victories, and they do not seem to like each other. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

Their first fight took place in Glasgow, Scotland in February 2022. The then undisputed super lightweight champion Taylor defeated English contender Catterall by a controversial split decision.

In his following fight last June in New York, Josh Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) lost his WBO belt by unanimous decision against Teofimo Lopez. Going through the ropes end of April, the 33-year-old southpaw of Edinburgh, Scotland makes his first ring appearance in over 10 months.

“It’s going to be a great night. It’s going to be action-packed,” Josh Taylor said today at the kickoff press conference in Edinburgh, Scotland. He says he’s coming to knock me out, he’s never knocked anyone out in his life. So, we’ll see what happens, I can’t wait for it, it’s going to be class.”

“I don’t hate anyone, but I don’t like this guy and I can’t wait to smash his brains in, what little brains he’s got.”

“This is about me and Jack. He’s had three promoters in two years, we went to get the fight done straight away, I picked up the injury which was a bad one and took a long time to get over it, and Jack took another fight. I took my mandatory at Madison Square Garden; Jack fought a nobody and then a 40-year-old and still couldn’t put him away.”

“We’re here now and I’m looking forward to it. It’s kind of a crossroads fight. It’s evident that in my last two fights I haven’t been great, so I have a point to prove, I need to be back to my best and win this fight to keep my career on the go, so it’s a big fight.”

“The last time his tactics were to spoil and hold and steal the fight, which is what he tried to do, and the judges didn’t like it. So, if he comes to fight, great, the referee this time doesn’t allow the holding. You lost, why don’t you go and phone the police again? Write a letter to your MP again, you grass.”

Jack Catterall: I’m going to smash his head in

Jack Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) returned to winning ways last May in Manchester, when he defeated Darragh Foley by unanimous decision. Last October in Liverpool, the 30-year-old native of Chorley, Lancashire earned a UD against Jorge Linares.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Jack Catterall said. “I’m excited now, it feels real being here today. I got a warm welcome on the way in, but they’ve obviously changed now, but I am excited, we’ve finally caught him. I don’t believe he wanted to fight me, but he’s here now, he’s showed up and I’m going to smash his head in on April 27.”

“Two years on I’ve stayed in the gym, I’ve picked up two victories since then, he went to New York and got smashed and I believe he’s on the decline and I am going to capitalize on it and put him to bed.”

“Without a shadow of a doubt, I am coming in there to do damage. They’ve titled it hate runs deep but hate is a strong word. I think for me, I don’t care that much about Josh, the respect is not there, right now he is the enemy, and that’s all that I can focus on.”

“I’ve never ducked a challenge in my life, I understand that this is a big fight, it’s going to put me in the picture for bigger fights, but I am fully focused on April 27, and I can’t wait to get in there.”

Among the bouts featured on Taylor vs Catterall 2 undercard, Detroit’s Ja’Rico O’Quinn (17-1-1, 9 KOs) takes on Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) of Liverpool. The pair goes head to head in the 10-round bout at super bantamweight.