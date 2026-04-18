BKFC Australia live results: Hepi KOs Wisniewski in rematch

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its debut in Australia on Saturday, April 18, with BKFC Fight Night at TECC in Townsville, QLD. The card features 10 bouts in total, with a heavyweight rematch headlining the show.

Australia-based Haze Hepi (3-1) of New Zealand and Poland’s Krzysztof Wisniewski (3-0) run it back in the main event following their first fight last October in Rome. Wisniewski earned a TKO victory after the ringside doctor stopped the fight due to a cut suffered by Hepi.

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In the co-main event, Townsville native and former WBA cruiserweight title challenger Mark Flanagan makes his BKFC debut against Dilan Prasovic (1-0) of Montenegro.

Also on the card is an all-Australian welterweight bout between newcomers Josh Kuhne and Michael Whitehead.

BKFC Australia results

Main card

Haze Hepi def. Krzysztof Wisniewski by KO (R2, 1:44)

Dilan Prasovic def. Mark Flanagan by TKO (R1, 2:00)

Josh Kuhne def. Mick Whitehead by TKO (R3, 0:51)

Boaz Kapua def. Brayden Marzona by TKO (R1, 1:03)

Hunter Ioane def. Luke Bampton by KO (R3, 1:13)

Ryan Winnett def. Cooper Clarke by TKO (R3, 0:45)

Fetongi Tuinauvai def. Patrick ‘Mel’ Tolone by KO (R1, 0:30)

Prelims

Asher Jack def. Chris Drummond by TKO (R2, 1:09)

Sebastian Temesi def. Alvin Kanehailua by TKO (R1, 1:13)

Darcy Braine def. Richie Fa’aoso by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

BKFC Australia live blog April 18, 2026 7:47 AM EDT Haze Hepi stops Krzysztof Wisniewski in second round Haze Hepi (4-1) defeats Krzysztof Wisniewski (3-1) by second-round knockout to win their heavyweight rematch. The stoppage came at 1:44 of the round.



On his way to victory, Hepi dropped Wisniewski once in the first round and twice in the second, prompting the referee to wave off the fight to prevent further punishment. April 18, 2026 7:21 AM EDT Dilan Prasovic TKOs Mark Flanagan in first round Dilan Prasovic (2-0) defeats Mark Flanagan (0-1) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The fight was stopped by the doctor before the start of the second round. Mark Flanagan and Dilan Prasovic during their heavyweight bout at TECC in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, on April 18, 2026 | BKFC April 18, 2026 7:07 AM EDT Josh Kuhne stops Mick Whitehead in third round Josh Kuhne (1-0) defeats Mick Whitehead (0-1) by third-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:51 of the round. Josh Kuhne throws a punch during his bout against Mick Whitehead at TECC in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, on April 18, 2026 | BKFC April 18, 2026 6:48 AM EDT Boaz Kapua TKOs Brayden Marzona in first round Boaz Kapua (1-0) defeats Brayden Marzona (0-1) by first-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:03 of the round. April 18, 2026 6:38 AM EDT Hunter Ioane stops Luke Bampton in third round Hunter Ioane (1-0) defeats Luke Bampton (0-1) by third-round KO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:13 of the round. April 18, 2026 6:22 AM EDT Ryan Winnett stops Cooper Clarke in third round Ryan Winnett (1-0) defeats Cooper Clarke (0-1) by third-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 0:45 of the round. April 18, 2026 6:05 AM EDT Fetongi Tuinauvai stops Patrick 'Mel' Tolone in first round Fetongi Tuinauvai (1-0) defeats Patrick “Mel” Tolone (0-1) by first-round KO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:30 of the round. April 18, 2026 5:54 AM EDT Asher Jack TKOs Chris Drummond in second round Asher Jack (1-0) defeats Chris Drummond (0-1) by second-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:09 of the round. Asher Jack lands a punch during his bout against Chris Drummond at TECC in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, on April 18, 2026 | BKFC April 18, 2026 5:35 AM EDT Sebastian Temesi stops Alvin Kanehailua in first round Sebastian Temesi (1-0) defeats Alvin Kanehailua (0-1) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:13 of the round. The referee raises Sebastian Temesi's hand in victory over Alvin Kanehailua after their bout at TECC in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, on April 18, 2026 | BKFC April 18, 2026 5:24 AM EDT Darcy Braine defeats Richie Fa’aoso by decision In the first BKFC bout held in Australia, Darcy Braine (1-0) defeats Richie Fa’aoso (0-1) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-26. The referee raises Darcy Braine's hand in victory over Richie Fa'aoso after their bout at TECC in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, on April 18, 2026 | BKFC April 18, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Watch: Countdown to BKFC Australia Countdown to BKFC Australia features highlight moments from previous events, followed by the free prelims.