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BKFC Australia live results: Hepi KOs Wisniewski in rematch

BKFC Australia features Haze Hepi against Krzysztof Wisniewski in a heavyweight rematch at TECC in Townsville, QLD

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Haze Hepi and Krzysztof Wisniewski during their bout at BKFC Australia
Haze Hepi lands a punch during his bout against Krzysztof Wisniewski at TECC in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, on April 18, 2026 | BKFC

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its debut in Australia on Saturday, April 18, with BKFC Fight Night at TECC in Townsville, QLD. The card features 10 bouts in total, with a heavyweight rematch headlining the show.

Australia-based Haze Hepi (3-1) of New Zealand and Poland’s Krzysztof Wisniewski (3-0) run it back in the main event following their first fight last October in Rome. Wisniewski earned a TKO victory after the ringside doctor stopped the fight due to a cut suffered by Hepi.

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In the co-main event, Townsville native and former WBA cruiserweight title challenger Mark Flanagan makes his BKFC debut against Dilan Prasovic (1-0) of Montenegro.

Also on the card is an all-Australian welterweight bout between newcomers Josh Kuhne and Michael Whitehead.

BKFC Australia results

Main card

  • Haze Hepi def. Krzysztof Wisniewski by KO (R2, 1:44)
  • Dilan Prasovic def. Mark Flanagan by TKO (R1, 2:00)
  • Josh Kuhne def. Mick Whitehead by TKO (R3, 0:51)
  • Boaz Kapua def. Brayden Marzona by TKO (R1, 1:03)
  • Hunter Ioane def. Luke Bampton by KO (R3, 1:13)
  • Ryan Winnett def. Cooper Clarke by TKO (R3, 0:45)
  • Fetongi Tuinauvai def. Patrick ‘Mel’ Tolone by KO (R1, 0:30)

Prelims

  • Asher Jack def. Chris Drummond by TKO (R2, 1:09)
  • Sebastian Temesi def. Alvin Kanehailua by TKO (R1, 1:13)
  • Darcy Braine def. Richie Fa’aoso by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

BKFC Australia live blog

Haze Hepi stops Krzysztof Wisniewski in second round

Haze Hepi (4-1) defeats Krzysztof Wisniewski (3-1) by second-round knockout to win their heavyweight rematch. The stoppage came at 1:44 of the round.

On his way to victory, Hepi dropped Wisniewski once in the first round and twice in the second, prompting the referee to wave off the fight to prevent further punishment.

Dilan Prasovic TKOs Mark Flanagan in first round

Dilan Prasovic (2-0) defeats Mark Flanagan (0-1) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The fight was stopped by the doctor before the start of the second round.

Mark Flanagan and Dilan Prasovic during their heavyweight bout
Mark Flanagan and Dilan Prasovic during their heavyweight bout at TECC in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, on April 18, 2026 | BKFC

Josh Kuhne stops Mick Whitehead in third round

Josh Kuhne (1-0) defeats Mick Whitehead (0-1) by third-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:51 of the round.

Josh Kuhne and Mick Whitehead during their welterweight bout
Josh Kuhne throws a punch during his bout against Mick Whitehead at TECC in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, on April 18, 2026 | BKFC

Boaz Kapua TKOs Brayden Marzona in first round

Boaz Kapua (1-0) defeats Brayden Marzona (0-1) by first-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:03 of the round.

Hunter Ioane stops Luke Bampton in third round

Hunter Ioane (1-0) defeats Luke Bampton (0-1) by third-round KO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:13 of the round.

Ryan Winnett stops Cooper Clarke in third round

Ryan Winnett (1-0) defeats Cooper Clarke (0-1) by third-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 0:45 of the round.

Fetongi Tuinauvai stops Patrick 'Mel' Tolone in first round

Fetongi Tuinauvai (1-0) defeats Patrick “Mel” Tolone (0-1) by first-round KO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:30 of the round.

Asher Jack TKOs Chris Drummond in second round

Asher Jack (1-0) defeats Chris Drummond (0-1) by second-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:09 of the round.

Asher Jack and Chris Drummond during their heavyweight bout
Asher Jack lands a punch during his bout against Chris Drummond at TECC in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, on April 18, 2026 | BKFC

Sebastian Temesi stops Alvin Kanehailua in first round

Sebastian Temesi (1-0) defeats Alvin Kanehailua (0-1) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:13 of the round.

The referee raises Sebastian Temesi's hand in victory over Alvin Kanehailua after their heavyweight bout
The referee raises Sebastian Temesi's hand in victory over Alvin Kanehailua after their bout at TECC in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, on April 18, 2026 | BKFC

Darcy Braine defeats Richie Fa’aoso by decision

In the first BKFC bout held in Australia, Darcy Braine (1-0) defeats Richie Fa’aoso (0-1) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-26.

The referee raises Darcy Braine's hand in victory over Richie Fa'’aoso after their heavyweight bout
The referee raises Darcy Braine's hand in victory over Richie Fa'aoso after their bout at TECC in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, on April 18, 2026 | BKFC

Watch: Countdown to BKFC Australia

Countdown to BKFC Australia features highlight moments from previous events, followed by the free prelims.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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