Joseph Parker faces Fabio Wardley in London in October – Tickets

Joseph Parker meets Fabio Wardley in a heavyweight title fight on Saturday, October 25, at The O2 Arena in London, England. Parker puts his interim WBO title on the line, while Wardley brings his interim WBA belt to the ring.

Former champion Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) of New Zealand makes his second ring appearance of the year and the second defense of his strap. In his previous outing in February, the 33-year-old dropped and stopped Martin Bakole in the second round.

Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) of the UK also fights for the second time in 2025. The unbeaten 30-year-old claimed his title in June, knocking out Justis Huni in the 10th round.

The contest headlines Queensberry’s event titled “All or Nothing.” The winner is expected to secure a chance to challenge Ukraine’s undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs), who has been sidelined due to injury.

The fighters are scheduled to come face-to-face for the first time at a launch press conference on Tuesday, September 9.

Tickets for the Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley event go on sale on Wednesday, September 10, at 12:00 PM (noon), the promotion announced on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased via axs.com.

‘We promised to keep firing up this heavyweight division’

“This will be a corker of a heavyweight clash and one which will shine a huge light on the division,” said promoter Frank Warren. “Fights like this one are as good as it can get outside of the champion defending his belts, and the sort we want to see happen.”

“Neither Joe nor Fabio wanted to wait about and protect their positions and credit to them both for this. I believe this is a genuine even-money fight with a mesh of styles that I am sure will be eye-catching and highly crowd-pleasing.”

“We promised to keep firing up this heavyweight division, and we intend to keep all the contenders jockeying for position until the time comes to fight for the ultimate prize.”

“It is wonderful to be back at The O2 Arena with ‘All or Nothing.’ It will be a great show with some extremely competitive and meaningful fights on the undercard. This event will be the hottest ticket in town.”

Among the bouts set for the Parker vs Wardley undercard, London’s Denzel Bentley (21-3-1, 17 KOs) and Mexico-based Endry Saavedra (17-1-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela clash at middleweight.

Lewis Edmondson (11-1, 3 KOs) and Ezra Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) face off in an all-English battle at light heavyweight.

An all-English super featherweight matchup pits Royston Barney-Smith (14-0, 7 KOs) against Danny Quartermaine (13-0-1, 4 KOs).