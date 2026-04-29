Jones vs Carranza rematch headlines MVPW-04 in Orlando in June

The championship rematch between Oshae Jones and Elia Carranza headlines MVPW-04 on Saturday, June 13, at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The card airs live on ESPN+, featuring four world title fights. Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Unbeaten Jones (9-0, 3 KOs) – who signed with MVP in January – puts her IBF super welterweight title on the line, making the second defense of her belt. The Toledo, Ohio native won their first fight last July, defeating Miami’s Carranza (11-2, 3 KOs) by split decision. Carranza looks to take revenge in her second attempt to become a champion.

Advertisement

“As an Olympic medalist and current world champion, I’m beyond excited and truly honored for the opportunity to fight on ESPN and MVP, the biggest and best platform in women’s boxing,” Jones said. “This isn’t just another fight for me – it’s a moment to help elevate the sport, inspire the next generation, and create opportunities that will change countless lives.”

“I’m proud to be part of something that is pushing women’s boxing to new heights and making history.”

Carranza said, “I’m the best true 154-pounder in the world. That’s my weight class, and I’m going to prove it. I nearly won our first fight, and now I’m coming for her belt live on ESPN+ on Saturday, June 13.”

Brown vs Rapp, Bermudez vs Alegria, Artiga in action

In the co-feature, undefeated Tiara Brown (20-0, 11 KOs) makes the second defense of her WBC featherweight title against unbeaten Hannah Rapp (8-0-1, 5 KOs).

Brown of Fort Myers, Florida, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Emma Gongora last September after dethroning Skye Nicolson by split decision last March.

Rapp makes her first bid to claim one of the major belts following her third-round stoppage victory over Viridiana Rivera Morales in February.

Another newly signed MVP fighter, Evelin Bermudez (22-1-1, 8 KOs) of Argentina, makes the first defense of her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO light flyweight titles against Mexico’s Estefany Alegria (14-1, 4 KOs).

Bermudez unified the belts last September with a first-round TKO victory over Sara Bailey.

Alegria makes her first attempt to become a champion in her U.S. debut following a decision victory over Danna Paola Alaniz Cid in March.

Also on the card, undefeated Jasmine Artiga (15-0-1, 7 KOs) makes the third defense of her WBA super flyweight title.

In her previous bout last December, the Tampa, Florida native scored a unanimous decision over Stephanie Silva.

Artiga’s next opponent is expected to be announced shortly.

In other MVPW-04 bouts

Brazil’s Jully Oliveira, also known as Jully Poca, makes her professional boxing debut.

Brazilian cruiserweight Keno Marley (1-0) returns to the ring after earning a unanimous decision over Diarra Davis Jr in his pro debut last December.

Gabriela Tellez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida, defends her WBA Continental Americas lightweight title.

Undefeated bantamweight Jordan Orozco Hernandez (16-0, 16 KOs) of Nicaragua is back in the ring after stopping Daniel Olea in the second round in March.

The finalized fight card, along with the broadcast times, is expected to be announced shortly.