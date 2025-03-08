Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 set for May in London

A rematch between Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen is set to take place at Copper Box Arena in London on May 17. The pair square off in an all-British contest at heavyweight. The bout headlines a fight card live on DAZN.

The pair run it back following their first fight last December. Battling it out on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2, Fisher won a controversial split decision. Allen scored a knockdown in the fifth round.

Earlier in 2024, Fisher (13-0, 11 KOs) stopped Alen Babic in the first round at the same venue in July, and TKO’d Dmytro Bezus in the first round in his U.S. debut in February in Las Vegas. Facing off Allen for the second time, London’s 26-year-old looks to secure a more convincing victory.

“I had no base in that fight from the knockdown and I just fought on instinct,” Johnny Fisher said at a launch press conference on Friday. “I won the rest of the round in the fifth after it, and as Dave said we were both shattered after that round and it wasn’t a million-to-one there because I got to to the final bell, and it will be a completely different story this time because I can fight and I can box, and I am going to marry both of them up and do both at the same time.”

“Winning in life is the one thing that maters. The knockout is what I’ll be looking for and if it’s there I’ll try and take it, but there’s one difference in this fight, I’m willing to leave it all in the ring and get flattened on the floor, we’ve seen before that Dave is willing to go back to the corner and quit. I’m willing to leave every ounce of my body and soul in that ring.”

Allen (23-7-2, 18 KOs), who saw his two-fight winning streak snapped, looks to bounce back and take revenge. Prior to his first fight with Fisher, the 32-year-old from Doncaster, Yorkshire, earned a points decision against Amine Boucetta and Jake Darnell.

“My foot was down on the floor, it couldn’t go any further, I was knackered,” David Allen said. “There’s no excuses, I put him over in the fifth, I tried to finish it and probably tried too hard really. With my experience I should have given myself more room and I probably could have finished it.”

“But you get excited in there, I was in Saudi Arabia about to knock this kid out and thought ‘let’s just get it done now’. So I have no regrets, he did amazingly well to tough it out and he saw the final bell. I thought I won the fight but he hung in there for ten rounds and gave himself the chance to get the decision which he got.”

“I’ll knock him out as well. It doesn’t come from a bad place, it’s just sport, I’m on a different level completely.”

The bouts featured on the Fisher vs Allen 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.