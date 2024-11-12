Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio among first bouts confirmed for UFC 312 fight card

The bout between Jimmy Crute and Marcin Prachnio has been made official, among other matchups, for UFC 312. The fight card airs live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on February 8 (ET). The pair squares off at light heavyweight.

Crute (12-4-1) steps inside the Octagon for the first time in over a year and a half. The 28-year-old Australian is coming off the defeat by submission in the second round against Alonzo Menifield in July 2023.

Polish-born Prachnio (17-8) also looks to return to winning ways. The Amsterdam-based 36-year-old lost his previous fight in July by submission in the third round against Modestas Bukauskas.

Also confirmed for the event, a lightweight bout between Quillan Salkilld and Anshul Jubli. Australia’s Salkilld (7-1) defeated Gauge Young by unanimous decision at Dana White’s Contender Series in September. Jubli (7-1) of India suffered his first career defeat in October 2023 by knockout in the third round against Mike Breeden.

Plus, Rei Tsuruya and Stewart Nicoll go head-to-head at flyweight. Unbeaten Rei Tsuruya (10-5) scored a UD against Carlos Hernandez in June. Stewart Nicoll (8-1) of Australia lost his first fight by submission in the opening round against Jesus Santos Aguilar in August.

The promotion announced the abovementioned matchups via post on X.

The UFC 312 main event is yet to be set. Australia’s former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) is expected to battle it out on the night.

The current UFC 312 lineup looks as the following:

Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli

Rei Tsuruya vs. Stewart Nicoll

Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio

The event’s local date in Australia is February 9.