Subscribe
HomeUFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 4 results

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8: Week 4 results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Dana White’s Contender Series continues Season 8 on Tuesday, September 3 with Week 4 aka DWCS 70. The fight card airs live on ESPN+ from Las Vegas, featuring five bouts with MMA prospects going head-to-head in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

In the main event, Igor Cavalcanti (9-0) of Brazil and Seok Hyun Ko (10-2) of South Korea battle it out at welterweight. Among other bouts, Brazil’s Djorden Santos (9-1) faces Will Currie (12-3) of England at middleweight. As well, Dorian Ramos (8-2) of Tucson, Arizona meets unbeaten Austin Bashi (12-0) of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan at featherweight.

Also on the card, a women’s flyweight bout between Yuneisy Duben (5-0) of Venezuela and Shannon Clark (5-0) of Canada. Kicking off the action, Gauge Young (8-1) of Kansas City, Missouri and Quillan Salkilld (6-1) of Australia clash at lightweight.

Watch on ESPN+

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 4 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 4 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

  • Seok Hyun Ko vs. Igor Cavalcanti
  • Will Currie vs. Djorden Santos
  • Austin Bashi vs. Dorian Ramos
  • Yuneisy Duben vs. Shannon Clark
  • Gauge Young vs. Quillan Salkilld

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.