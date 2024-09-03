Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 4 results

Dana White’s Contender Series continues Season 8 on Tuesday, September 3 with Week 4 aka DWCS 70. The fight card airs live on ESPN+ from Las Vegas, featuring five bouts with MMA prospects going head-to-head in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

In the main event, Igor Cavalcanti (9-0) of Brazil and Seok Hyun Ko (10-2) of South Korea battle it out at welterweight. Among other bouts, Brazil’s Djorden Santos (9-1) faces Will Currie (12-3) of England at middleweight. As well, Dorian Ramos (8-2) of Tucson, Arizona meets unbeaten Austin Bashi (12-0) of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan at featherweight.

Also on the card, a women’s flyweight bout between Yuneisy Duben (5-0) of Venezuela and Shannon Clark (5-0) of Canada. Kicking off the action, Gauge Young (8-1) of Kansas City, Missouri and Quillan Salkilld (6-1) of Australia clash at lightweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 4 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 4 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

Seok Hyun Ko vs. Igor Cavalcanti

Will Currie vs. Djorden Santos

Austin Bashi vs. Dorian Ramos

Yuneisy Duben vs. Shannon Clark

Gauge Young vs. Quillan Salkilld

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.