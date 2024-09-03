Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 4 results

Dana White’s Contender Series continues Season 8 on Tuesday, September 3 with Week 4 aka DWCS 70. The fight card airs live on ESPN+ from Las Vegas, featuring five bouts with MMA prospects going head-to-head in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.
In the main event, Igor Cavalcanti (9-0) of Brazil and Seok Hyun Ko (10-2) of South Korea battle it out at welterweight. Among other bouts, Brazil’s Djorden Santos (9-1) faces Will Currie (12-3) of England at middleweight. As well, Dorian Ramos (8-2) of Tucson, Arizona meets unbeaten Austin Bashi (12-0) of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan at featherweight.
Also on the card, a women’s flyweight bout between Yuneisy Duben (5-0) of Venezuela and Shannon Clark (5-0) of Canada. Kicking off the action, Gauge Young (8-1) of Kansas City, Missouri and Quillan Salkilld (6-1) of Australia clash at lightweight.
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 4 results
Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 4 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
(8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)
- Seok Hyun Ko vs. Igor Cavalcanti
- Will Currie vs. Djorden Santos
- Austin Bashi vs. Dorian Ramos
- Yuneisy Duben vs. Shannon Clark
- Gauge Young vs. Quillan Salkilld
UFC contract winners
Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.