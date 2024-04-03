Subscribe
Jimerr Espinosa faces Angel Martinez in Naucalpan, Mexico

Jimerr Espinosa vs Angel Martinez live on ESPN+ in the U.S. and DAZN in other countries

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jimerr Espinosa in his bout against Tiger Johnson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jimerr Espinosa makes his first ring appearance for the year on Saturday, April 6 against Angel Martinez Hernandez at Sala Urbana in Naucalpan, Mexico. The pair squares off in the all-Mexican 10-round main event bout at super lightweight.

The Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas native Jimerr Espinosa (15-2, 14 KOs) looks to return to winning ways. In his U.S. debut last December in Pembroke Pines, Florida, the Mexico City-based 26-year-old suffered his first career defeat by split decision against Tiger Johnson. Prior to that, he won four fights in a row.

Angel Martinez Hernandez (15-3-2, 14 KOs) also looks to get back in the win column. The 25-year-old native of Mexicali, Baja California dropped a unanimous decision against David Moreno Potrero last April.

In the co-feature on the card, San Bernardino, California-based Leonardo Ruiz (13-0, 8 KOs) takes on fellow-Mexican Oziel Santoyo (16-2-1, 9 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at junior middleweight.

Among Espinosa vs Martinez undercard bouts, Ernesto Salcedo (15-4, 12 KOs) faces Agustin Perez Balbuena (12-3-1, 5 KOs) in the eight-rounder at junior featherweight. Vieris Ortega (10-1, 10 KOs) meets Jorge Villalobos (14-2-3, 8 KOs) in the eight-rounder at junior bantamweight.

As well, Damazion Vanhouter (5-0, 3 KOs) and Cristian Davalos Rodriguez (5-2, 3 KOs) go head to head in the six-rounder at heavyweight. Albert Gonzalez (7-0, 3 KOs) fights Joel Alberto Mora (7-3-4, 5 KOs) in the six-rounder at featherweight.

Plus, Alfonso Flores (12-2, 9 KOs) goes up against Luis Reyes Acatitla (4-1-1, 1 KO) in the eight-rounder at super Middleweight. Kicking off the action, Dominique Jamar Francis (14-0, 9 KOs) and Uriel Lopez Juarez (15-18-1, 7 KOs) battle it out in the eight-rounder at featherweight.

The fight card airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S. starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, and DAZN in other countries (excluding the U.S. and Canada).

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

