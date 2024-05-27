Jhonata Diniz vs Karl Williams set for UFC Vegas 95 card in August

The bout between Jhonata Diniz and Karl Williams has been reportedly set for the UFC Fight Night card on August 10 aka UFC Vegas 95. The MMA event takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the three-rounder at heavyweight.

Unbeaten 32-year-old Jhonata Diniz (7-0) of Brazil makes his second Octagon appearance for the year. In his previous outing in April, the Dana White’s Contender Series alumni made his UFC debut, eliminating Austen Lane in the second round.

Riding a seven-fight winning streak, Karl Williams (10-1) of Atlanta, Georgia also fights for the second time in 2024. The 34-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Justin Tafa in March.

The Diniz vs Williams bout was reported by Laerte Viana via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

Among other recently announced bouts, Jarno Errens and Youssef Zalal battle it out at featherweight. The current lineup looks as the following: