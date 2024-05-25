Jarno Errens vs Youssef Zalal set for UFC event in August

The featherweight bout between Jarno Errens and Youssef Zalal has been reportedly set for the UFC Fight Night card on Saturday, August 10 aka UFC Vegas 95. The event is expected to take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Jarno Errens (14-5-1) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and targets his second straight victory. The 29-year-old Dutch fighter is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Steven Nguyen in March.

Riding a four-fight winning streak, Youssef Zalal (14-5-1) also fights for the second time in 2024. Morocco’s 27-year-old submitted Billy Quarantillo in the second round at the same UFC Vegas 89 event.

The Errens vs Zalal showdown was reported by Eurosport. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the event date and matchup.