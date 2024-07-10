Jesus Santos Aguilar vs Stewart Nicoll set for UFC 305 card in Perth

The bout between Jesus Santos Aguilar and Stewart Nicoll has been reportedly set for UFC 305 live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET). The pair squares off in a three-rounder at flyweight.

Mexico’s 28-year-old Aguilar (10-2) defeated Mateus Mendonca by split decision in February and secured his second win in a row. Last July, the Dana White’s Contender Series alumni stopped Shannon Ross in 17 seconds.

Nicoll (8-0) of Australia also fights for the second time in 2024 and makes his UFC debut. The unbeaten 29-year-old mixed martial artist won his previous bout in March via first-round TKO against Issei Kitano.

The Aguilar vs Nicoll bout was reported by MMA Junkie, citing sources. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

In the UFC 305 main event, Dricus du Plessis (21-2) of South Africa defends his middleweight title against Nigerian-New Zealand former two-time champion Israel Adesanya (24-3). Among other recently announced bouts, Junior Tafa (5-2) of New Zealand and Valter Walker (11-1) of Brazil square off at heavyweight. The current lineup looks as the following:

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, middleweight – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title

Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight

Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker, heavyweight

Casey O’Neill vs. Tereza Bleda, women’s flyweight

Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos, featherweight

Jack Jenkins vs. Gavin Tucker, featherweight

Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes, lightweight

Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar, flyweight

Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates, welterweight

The local UFC 305 date in Australia is Sunday, August 18.