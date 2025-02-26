Jesus Ramos eyes KO against Kevin Salgado, targets winner of Fundora vs Booker

Jesus Ramos is back in the ring on March 22 when he faces Kevin Salgado at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battle it out on the card topped by Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Ramos (22-1, 17 KOs) is fresh off a win via eighth-round TKO against former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario (24-5-2, 18 KOs) in February, also in Las Vegas. The native of Casa Grande, AZ secured his second straight victory since falling short by unanimous decision against Erickson Lubin in September 2023. Last May, the 23-year-old southpaw stopped Johan Gonzalez in the ninth round.

Making his second ring appearance of the year, Ramos looks to eliminate his next opponent and challenge the winner of the main event bout in his next fight.

Mexico City native Kevin Salgado (17-2-1, 12 KOs) won two of his previous bouts inside the distance. The San Antonio-based 27-year-old stopped Armando Astivia Ortiz in the fifth round last December and Roberto Garcia in the ninth round in July 2023.

The headline bout on March 22 features unified super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL up against Chordale Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) of Stamford, CT. Coachella-based Fundora puts his WBC and WBO titles on the line.

‘Huge knockout to make a statement’

“I’m blessed with this opportunity to be back,” Jesus Ramos said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. “I’m happy I was able to take this fight. I had no injuries in my previous fight and nothing to worry about. I’m happy to be stepping back in the ring so soon.”

“I’m looking more for KOs [after the decision loss to Erickson Lubin]. Not every fighter will be knocked out, but on my side, I will make sure I try very hard to get them out of there. There are fighters tougher than others, but I’m trying my hardest and preparing for every fight to be aggressive enough to get them out of there.”

Jesus Ramos punches Jeison Rosario during their boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on February 1, 2025 | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

“The winner of the main event is the fight I want after this.”

“My family makes a huge difference. I was able to train beside my uncle [Abel Ramos] when he was getting ready for Mario Barrios. It motivated me. He’s in the gym with me right now. I use that energy he brings. He’s a hard worker and very determined. I look over and see him working hard, and it motivates me and pushes me even harder.”

“I know he’s coming to fight, so fans can expect a great fight from both of us. I’m coming off a win and I plan on keeping relevant and keeping my name out there, hopefully with a huge knockout to make a statement. Salgado is going to bring it, so hopefully it’s fireworks. I’m excited to go out and get another knockout on March 22.”

Among other bouts featured on the Fundora vs Booker undercard, Elijah Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) from Glendale, AZ takes on Terrell Gausha (24-4-1, 12 KOs) from Cleveland, Ohio. The pair square off at middleweight.