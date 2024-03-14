Jessica McCaskill faces Lauren Price in May in Cardiff, Wales

Two-division world champion Jessica McCaskill faces Lauren Price live from Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, May 11. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds main event.

Former undisputed welterweight champion and unified super lightweight champion Jessica McCaskill (12-3-1, 5 KOs) brings to the ring her WBA welterweight title. The 39-year-old native of St. Louis, Missouri was in action last September in Orlando, where she fought Sandy Ryan to a split draw and retained her WBA and WBC 154-pound belts.

Early January it was reported that McCaskill would face the WBC’s mandatory challenger Ivana Habazin in Croatia on April 20. The fight is no longer featured on the schedule.

“I don’t know much about Price but when it comes to fighters from the UK the expectation is usually lots of back pedalling and holding,” Jessica McCaskill said. “I don’t know if this will be the case but coming to Wales means Price is hopefully going to want to put on a good show. That’s exactly what I want because I plan on doing the same. I’m here to steal all of her fans. I’m going to show her what it takes to be a champion and the belts will be coming back to America with me.”

Olympic Gold Medallist Lauren Price (6-0, 1 KOs) is coming off the win by points against Silvia Bortot last December in Bournemouth, England. The Newport, Wales’ 29-year-old makes her first attempt to land one of four major belts.

“I’m over the moon for this fight to finally be getting announced,” Lauren Price said. “I know Ben Shalom and my team have been working very hard behind the scenes to make this happen so I just want to say a big thank you to them.”

“The fact it’s in Cardiff is amazing. I’ve not boxed there since I first started out which was a good few years back now. I can’t wait to put on a show in front of my friends, family and Welsh supporters who have been great in supporting me throughout my career. It’ll be an incredible night for sure, to beat the reigning champion in Wales and keep the world titles here will be some feeling!”

“Jessica McCaskill is the current champion. She’s game, experienced and strong but I’ll be 100% ready for whatever she brings on the night. I believe in my ability. I back myself and like I said earlier, I can’t wait to bring those world titles back home to Wales, and hopefully this will line me up to bring more massive nights back to Wales in the near future.”

The bouts featured on McCaskill vs Price undercard are expected to be announced shortly.