Javon Walton and Naomy Valle get opponents as MVP 15 fight card finalized

Opponents for Javon “Wanna” Walton and Naomy Valle, along with the rest of the lineup, are now confirmed for Most Valuable Prospects 15. The event takes place at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal on September 27. Both Walton and Valle compete on the preliminary portion of the card.

Unbeaten Atlanta southpaw Walton (2-0-1, 1 KO) faces Anthony Mora (6-4-1, 4 KOs) of New Britain, CT. The scheduled six-round lightweight bout headlines the prelims.

Walton steps through the ropes for the first time since last December, when he defeated Erik Hanley by majority decision. Mora makes his fourth ring appearance of the year and looks to rebound from a decision defeat to Giani Patrizio Liguori in July.

Valle (14-0, 9 KOs) of Costa Rica squares off against Federica Macri (6-0-1, 1 KO) of Italy in an eight-round contest at super strawweight.

Valle was scheduled to face Ashley Felix on the Paul vs Chavez Jr undercard in June, but the fight fell through during fight week. Macri is fresh off a first-round stoppage win over Kiratra Hakrasang earlier this month, securing her fifth straight victory.

Naomy Valle during an open workout on June 25, 2025, at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

In the main event, Sol Cudos (10-0-2, 3 KOs) of Argentina makes the first defense of her IBF minimumweight title against former light flyweight champion Kim Clavel (21-2, 3 KOs) of Canada.

The co-main event features a middleweight clash between Canada’s Tammara Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) and Cristina Mazzotta (1-0) of Italy.

Also on the main card, welterweight Mazlum Akdeniz (21-0, 8 KOs) of Canada meets Anthony Soto (13-0-1, 8 KOs) of Pueblo, CO. In addition, Cameroonian-German heavyweight Nelvie Tiafack (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Ramiro Edwin Robles (5-0, 3 KOs) of San Diego, CA.

In other bouts: