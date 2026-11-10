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Photos: Orobio and Cedeno at press conference

Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno square off this Thursday in Montreal

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno during the press conference
Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno previewed their bout and came face to face at the press conference on Tuesday. The contest headlines the Eye of the Tiger card on November 12 at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada.

Undefeated Colombian Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) and unbeaten Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic square off in a 10-round super lightweight matchup. Orobio puts his WBA and WBC Continental Americas titles on the line.

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The press conference also featured the fighters competing on the undercard.

  • Montreal native Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) and Laval, Quebec-based Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia meet in a super middleweight co-feature bout.
  • Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (16-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Poland’s Damian Wrzesinski (29-4-3, 7 KOs) at lightweight.
  • Wyatt Sanford (8-0, 4 KOs) of Kennetcook, Nova Scotia, meets Mexico’s Gabriel Jimenez (14-1-1, 9 KOs) at super lightweight.
  • Montreal’s Keven Beausejour (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on Charles Cox (2-0, 2 KOs) of Barbados at light heavyweight.

See the photos from the press conference below.

Camille Estephan during the press conference
Camille Estephan during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Jhon Orobio during the press conference
Jhon Orobio during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Hendri Cedeno during the press conference
Hendri Cedeno during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno face off during the press conference
Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno face off during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno face off during the press conference
Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno face off during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno during the press conference
Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Steven Butler during the press conference
Steven Butler during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Erik Bazinyan face off during the press conference
Erik Bazinyan during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan face off during the press conference
Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan face off during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan during the press conference
Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Avery Martin Duval during the press conference
Avery Martin Duval during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Wyatt Sanford during the press conference
Wyatt Sanford during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Keven Beausejour during the press conference
Keven Beausejour during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Keven Beausejour, Avery Martin Duval, Erik Bazinyan, Camille Estephan, Steven Butler, Jhon Orobio and Wyatt Sanford during the press conference
L-R: Keven Beausejour, Avery Martin Duval, Erik Bazinyan, Camille Estephan, Steven Butler, Jhon Orobio and Wyatt Sanford during the press conference in Montreal, Quebec, on November 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

The card also features a super middleweight bout between Haiti’s Nickenson Denis (2-0, 2 KOs) and Ghana’s Philip Quartey (4-2, 3 KOs).

Plus, Diizon Belfon (4-0, 4 KOs) of Lasalle, Quebec, and Chile’s Eduardo Mancilla (0-2) clash at middleweight.

The event will stream live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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