Photos: Orobio and Cedeno at press conference

Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno previewed their bout and came face to face at the press conference on Tuesday. The contest headlines the Eye of the Tiger card on November 12 at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada.
Undefeated Colombian Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) and unbeaten Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic square off in a 10-round super lightweight matchup. Orobio puts his WBA and WBC Continental Americas titles on the line.
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The press conference also featured the fighters competing on the undercard.
Montreal native Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) and Laval, Quebec-based Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia meet in a super middleweight co-feature bout.
Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (16-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Poland’s Damian Wrzesinski (29-4-3, 7 KOs) at lightweight.
Wyatt Sanford (8-0, 4 KOs) of Kennetcook, Nova Scotia, meets Mexico’s Gabriel Jimenez (14-1-1, 9 KOs) at super lightweight.
Montreal’s Keven Beausejour (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on Charles Cox (2-0, 2 KOs) of Barbados at light heavyweight.
See the photos from the press conference below.
The card also features a super middleweight bout between Haiti’s Nickenson Denis (2-0, 2 KOs) and Ghana’s Philip Quartey (4-2, 3 KOs).
Plus, Diizon Belfon (4-0, 4 KOs) of Lasalle, Quebec, and Chile’s Eduardo Mancilla (0-2) clash at middleweight.
The event will stream live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally.