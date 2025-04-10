Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis: ‘All Gas, No Brakes’ showdown in Atlantic City

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis previewed their championship unification and went face-to-face at the final press conference. The undefeated welterweight champions battle it out in the main event on April 12 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) looks to retain his IBF title and claim the WBA belt, following a unanimous decision in a rematch against Karen Chukhadzhian last November. The 27-year-old native of Philadelphia, PA, said he was not going to look for a knockout, but stated it was coming.

“I’m ready to show out and put on a show and show the world why I’m the best, and come Saturday night I’m going to take home all these belts,” Ennis said. “We expect him to do what he usually does – come forward, throw a lot of jabs, punches, and try to hook – a typical pressure fighter. I don’t think he can do much else other than that.”

“I’m definitely excited to fight at this iconic venue. One of my favorite fights to watch was Floyd [Mayweather] vs [Arturo] Gatti, and I’m excited about fighting in the same arena. Hopefully, I can put a historic moment during this fight just like that.”

Jaron Ennis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron Ennis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“I want to be the standard of the welterweight division and be with those top guys like Floyd Mayweather and Sugar Ray Leonard. Not too many people can say they have fought for the Ring Magazine and division titles, but on Saturday night I will, and I will be stamping my legacy right there. We’re going to show the world why I’m the best. We’re going to put on a show for sure.”

“I’m not going to look for a knockout, but it’s coming. We’re going to have fun. We’re going to show out. He said all gas, no brakes. He’s going to run right into a rock.”

‘All gas, no brakes’

Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) looks to make the second successful defense of his WBA 147-pound strap, following a unanimous decision against Gabriel Maestre in his previous bout last May. Lithuania’s 30-year-old once again expressed his confidence in victory, stating he was ready for the challenge and to claim the IBF title from “Boots.”

“It’s a big opportunity. I know Ennis is a very good fighter, but I came here to give it my all and the best shot I can put,” Stanionis said.

“I know they think they might knock me out. First of all, I’ve never been knocked out, so we will see – but it can always be the first time. I will do my best on April 12 and didn’t come here for a walk in the park.”

Eimantas Stanionis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Eimantas Stanionis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“I went into this camp with my most brutal training and I sacrificed a lot and left my family. My wife is pregnant, and my baby might come today or tomorrow. It’s been a lot of sacrifices that I have put because I love the sport and believe in myself, so I will see you on April 12 and give all my heart.”

“Because of the opportunity and the opponent, I put everything into it. I left no stones unturned, and last time I finished my training I said, ‘thank God – no injuries,’ and I’m ready to go.”

“This means a lot, and I look forward to taking all these belts to Lithuania on Sunday. I’m winning Saturday night by going all gas, no brakes.”

Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis come face-to-face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis come face-to-face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron Ennis, Eddie Hearn, Eimantas Stanionis, and Tom Brown | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among the bouts featured on the Ennis vs Stanionis undercard, former champion Raymond Ford (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ meets Thomas Mattice (22-4-1, 17 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio at super featherweight. Arturo Popoca (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico and Christian Carto (23-1, 16 KOs) of Philadelphia clash at super bantamweight.

Additionally, Brooklyn-based Shakhram Giyasov (16-0, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan takes on Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (17-2, 8 KOs) of Argentina at welterweight.