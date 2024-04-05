Jared Anderson promises ‘beating’ of Ryad Merhy

Jared Anderson looks to dominate former world champion Ryad Merhy. The unbeaten Toledo heavyweight and the Côte d’Ivoire native battle it out in the main event at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday, April 13. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Jared Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year. The 24-year-old is confident in his victory against Brussels, Belgium-based 31-year-old former WBA cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs).

“I feel like my career is going in the right direction,” Jared Anderson said following a recent training session in Houston. “The only way is up. But I’m still working like it’s my first day. We’re on the job, so make sure you all stay with the journey. Stay with me.”

“I have a better IQ than Merhy. You have to have a high IQ to do this. I have one of the best IQs in the heavyweight division. So, make sure you watch the little things. Make sure you watch for the details.”

“He’s got a beating coming. I always come to entertain. Don’t miss it.”

Jared Anderson skipping | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jared Anderson hand wrapping | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jared Anderson speedball boxing | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jared Anderson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jared Anderson bag work | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jared Anderson bag work | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The co-main event features the 2016 Olympians Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs) of Nigeria against Guido Vianello (12-1-1, 10 KOs) of Italy. The pair squares off in the 10-round bou at heavyweight.

Also on the card, Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao (17-2-1, 8 KOs) of Brazil takes on Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (15-1-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at super featherweight.

Plus, LA’s Jalen Walker (12-0-1, 10 KOs) goes up against Alejandro Guerrero (12-4, 9 KOs) of Irving, Texas. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at junior lightweight.