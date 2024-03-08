Subscribe
Jalen Walker vs Alejandro Guerrero set for Anderson-Merhy undercard

Jalen Walker faces Alejandro Guerrero live on ESPN+ from Corpus Christi, Texas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jalen Walker faces Alejandro Guerrero in Corpus Christi, Texas
Jalen Walker | Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Unbeaten Jalen Walker takes on Alejandro Guerrero live from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday, April 13. The pair battles it out on the card headlined by Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at junior lightweight.

Jalan Walker (12-0-1, 10 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Jorge Villegas last November. In September 2022, LA’s 22-year-old southpaw scored a unanimous decision against Moises Andres Sixto Gomez.

Alejandro Guerrero (12-4, 9 KOs) of Irving, Texas lost four of his previous outings. The 26-year-old dropped a majority decision against Jose Manuel Izaguirre last time out in May 2023.

Prior to the event Walker signed with Top Rank.

“I am very excited and looking forward to working with Top Rank, a company that promoted Muhammad Ali and guided the careers of fighters such as Floyd Mayweather Jr., Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, and many more,” Jalen Walker said. “With hard work, dedication, and the Top Rank team behind me, I will be amongst those names!”

In the 10-round heavyweight main event, Toledo’s unbeaten Jared Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) goes up against former WBA cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs) of Belgium. The 10-round heavyweight co-main event pits Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs) of Nigeria against Guido Vianello (12-1-1, 10 KOs) of Italy.

Among other previously confirmed undercard bouts, Brazil’s three-time world title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2-1, 8 KOs) faces Mexican Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (15-1-1, 5 KOs) in the eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

