Jake Paul vs Tank Davis: Two-city press tour announced

Paul and 'Tank' Davis are set to preview their bout and face off at the press conferences in NYC and Atlanta

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jake Paul during the press conference at the Apollo Theater in New York, NY, on May 13, 2023 | Amanda Westcott/Most Valuable Promotions

A two-city press tour has been announced for the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis. They clash on Friday, November 14, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The event airs live on Netflix.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, is WBA’s No. 14-ranked cruiserweight. Three-division world champion “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD, is the reigning WBA champion at lightweight.

The first press conference is held on Wednesday, September 17, at the Palladium Theater in New York City, NY. The start time is 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT. Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis are scheduled to preview their fight and come face-to-face for the first time.

The second press conference is held on Thursday, September 18, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The start time is 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT. In addition to Paul and Davis, the presser features several fighters from the undercard.

The press tour is expected to reveal information about the weight division, number of rounds, and other event details.

Comments
