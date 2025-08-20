Jake Paul faces Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in Atlanta mid-November

Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis both have their next fights confirmed, as the two face off on November 14. The bout airs live on Netflix from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) and Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) are set to meet in an announced boxing match, which is being reported as an exhibition. The number of rounds and the weight class are yet to be determined.

Paul was last in action in June, scoring a unanimous decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at cruiserweight, after facing Mike Tyson last November at heavyweight. In his next outing, the Cleveland native was teased with a potential fight against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, though the bout did not materialize.

30-year-old “Tank” Davis fought Lamont Roach to a majority draw in March to retain his WBA lightweight title. The Baltimore southpaw was expected to face Roach, who holds the WBA super featherweight title, in a rematch, but that no longer seems to be happening.

For his previous bout against Chavez Jr., Jake Paul weighed in at 199.4 lbs (90.4 kg). Gervonta Davis came in at 133.8 lbs (60.7 kg) for his fight against Roach. The difference in weight between Paul and Davis is significant, with Paul weighing nearly 66 lbs (29.7 kg) more than Davis.

Paul stands at 6’1″ (185 cm), while Davis is 5’5″ (165 cm), making Paul 8 inches (20 cm) taller.

Poster for the Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis boxing match at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on November 14, 2025, live on Netflix

“Gervonta who has been disrespecting my name for too long,” Jake Paul posted on social media Wednesday. “His nickname might be ‘Tank,’ but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable tiny boy.”

“Yes, he’s 1 of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath.”

Additional event information, including the undercard bouts, is expected to be announced shortly.