Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson post-fight press conference video

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Following their boxing match, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson host a post-fight press conference. The event airs live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on November 15. The eight-round contest pits the Cleveland native against the former heavyweight champion of Brooklyn.

Also in attendance at the press conference, old rivals Katie Taylor of Ireland and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico. The rematch, with the undisputed super lightweight title on the line, serves as the co-main event.

Also on the Paul vs Tyson card, WBC welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios of San Antonio faces Abel Ramos of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Plus, Whindersson Nunes of Brazil takes on Neeraj Goyat of India at super middleweight.

Among the prelims, Shadasia Green of Patterson, NJ battles Canada’s Melinda Watpool for the vacant WBO super middleweight title. Lucas Bahdi of Canada squares off against Armando Casamonica of Italy. In addition, Bruce Carrington of Brooklyn and Dana Coolwell of Australia clash at featherweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.