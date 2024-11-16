Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson post-fight press conference video

Following their boxing match, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson host a post-fight press conference. The event airs live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on November 15. The eight-round contest pits the Cleveland native against the former heavyweight champion of Brooklyn.

Also in attendance at the press conference, old rivals Katie Taylor of Ireland and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico. The rematch, with the undisputed super lightweight title on the line, serves as the co-main event.

Also on the Paul vs Tyson card, WBC welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios of San Antonio faces Abel Ramos of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Plus, Whindersson Nunes of Brazil takes on Neeraj Goyat of India at super middleweight.

Among the prelims, Shadasia Green of Patterson, NJ battles Canada’s Melinda Watpool for the vacant WBO super middleweight title. Lucas Bahdi of Canada squares off against Armando Casamonica of Italy. In addition, Bruce Carrington of Brooklyn and Dana Coolwell of Australia clash at featherweight.